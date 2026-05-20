BEIJING, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from China.org.cn on the role of technology advancements in empowering people with disabilities:

Amid the misty spring drizzle, a touching scene by the West Lake in Hangzhou, China, caught people's attention: Maria, an Argentine visitor, was dressed in traditional Chinese attire, Hanfu, while wearing a futuristic robotic exoskeleton.

Behind An Exoskeleton: The Speed of Technology, The Warmth of Humanity Speed Speed

The story traces back to the Canton Fair not long ago. Back then, Maria arrived in an electric wheelchair at the event. After putting on the wearable exoskeleton for a trial, she took several steps on her own. The crowd burst into applause, while her companion was moved to tears. The video went viral on Chinese social media and was also featured on Argentine television.

Maria has lived with a neuromuscular condition for years and relies on a wheelchair and others' assistance in daily life. Being able to walk again on her own means regaining personal dignity, independence and more possibilities in life. The exoskeleton she wore is developed by Taixirobot, a tech start-up in Hangzhou, whose founder Liang Linchao originally set out to develop robotic exoskeleton products with a simple aspiration: to help his grandmother walk again. Touched by Maria's experience, which resonated with his original mission, Liang invited Maria and her friends to Hangzhou, making the West Lake scene possible. Before their departure, Taixirobot presented Maria with a yet-to-be-released exoskeleton tailored algorithmically to her physical condition.

The warm cross-cultural encounter began with a coincidence, yet using cutting-edge technology to safeguard dignity and deliver warmth for people with disabilities is no accident in China — it is the result of long-term, persistent efforts.

Take exoskeletons as an example. The first domestic prototype for medical use was developed at a Chinese university over a decade ago. Then, through years of technological iteration and industrial upgrading, exoskeleton devices are now widely applied in rehabilitation treatment for patients with paraplegia and hemiplegia. Many places in China have now included exoskeleton rehabilitation therapy in medical insurance coverage, drastically lowering individual medical costs and enabling more families to benefit from technological progress.

Thanks to brain-computer interface technology, a man who lost all his limbs can play online games using only his "mind"; ALS patients can communicate with their families again; children with autism are "connecting" better with the world around them. These are already happening in China.

Continuous breakthroughs in AI, life sciences, and advanced materials are broadening the scope of life for people with disabilities through hardcore technologies. Meanwhile, user-friendly digital accessibility tools, including screen readers, accessible editing software, and real-time speech-to-text conversion applications have also enabled more people with disabilities to engage in digital life. Many have even become online content creators, embracing a brand-new path in life.

Such scenarios will only be more prevalent in the future. That's because at the bottom of China's speedy development lies the tenderness of caring for and respecting every individual.

Two decades ago, the "Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities" was adopted by the UN General Assembly, in which it explicitly upholds the "human rights, fundamental freedoms," and "inherent dignity" of all persons with disabilities. Today, over 1.3 billion people live with various forms of disability. Empowering them through technology is undoubtedly the clearest interpretation of this global commitment today.

China Mosaic

http://www.china.org.cn/video/node_7230027.htm

Behind An Exoskeleton: The Speed of Technology, The Warmth of Humanity

http://www.china.org.cn/video/2026-05/20/content_118504352.shtml

SOURCE China.org.cn