AFTER PROVING PEPSI® ZERO SUGAR OUT-TASTES COKE ZERO SUGAR, PEPSI WILL EXPAND ITS ICONIC PEPSI CHALLENGE WITH MORE TOUR STOPS IN 2026

• Pepsi Zero Sugar is winning over America as the better-tasting and more refreshing zero-

sugar cola

• Pepsi Zero Sugar beat out Coke Zero Sugar during the revival of The Pepsi Challenge

• The Pepsi Challenge will continue in 2026 with Pepsi Zero Sugar and Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild

Cherry at select stops

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 50 years ago, PEPSI® put its cola to the test and America agreed: Pepsi tastes better than Coke. Now, with growing consumer demand for great-tasting zero-sugar cola and definitive proof of Pepsi Zero Sugar's taste advantage in blind taste tests over Coke Zero Sugar, Pepsi set out to prove once again that its cola reigns supreme. The relaunch of The Pepsi Challenge saw Pepsi Zero Sugar dominate Coke Zero Sugar in taste, reinforcing it as the unequivocally preferred choice among zero-sugar drinkers across the country.

The Pepsi Challenge returns in 2026 with more nationwide stops - giving fans more chances to choose Pepsi Zero Sugar as the best-tasting zero-sugar cola.

This year, The Pepsi Challenge invited over one million consumers nationwide to "sip, taste, and choose." Subsequent market performance solidified Pepsi Zero Sugar as the best zero-sugar cola in 2025 and the undefeated challenger in the zero-calorie category:

Taste Victory Confirmed: Pepsi Zero Sugar won 100% of The Pepsi Challenge national tour markets (including Coke's backyard – Atlanta!), achieving a consumer preference rate exceeding 60% across the US.

Pepsi Zero Sugar won of The Pepsi Challenge national tour markets (including Coke's backyard – Atlanta!), achieving a consumer preference rate exceeding across the US. Consumer Impact: Over one million samples distributed across 34 markets, including major cultural events spanning sports, racing, food, and experiential engagements in 23 states plus Washington, D.C. – bringing the best-tasting zero-sugar cola experience directly to fans nationwide.

Over one million samples distributed across 34 markets, including major cultural events spanning sports, racing, food, and experiential engagements in 23 states plus Washington, D.C. – bringing the best-tasting zero-sugar cola experience directly to fans nationwide. Accelerated Sales: The brand has achieved up over 30.8% Year-to-Date (YTD) sales growth in 2025.

The brand has achieved up over 30.8% Year-to-Date (YTD) sales growth in 2025. Outpacing Competition: Pepsi Zero Sugar has nearly doubled the growth of the Zero Sugar Cola category YTD.

Pepsi Zero Sugar has nearly doubled the growth of the Zero Sugar Cola category YTD. Market Share Gain: Pepsi Zero Sugar expanded its reach to more than one million additional households compared to last year, demonstrating significant growth in household penetration.

Building on this year's success, Pepsi will expand The Pepsi Challenge in 2026 with additional tour stops, more opportunities for consumers to taste for themselves, and new flavor experiences. Pepsi Wild Cherry Zero Sugar will join select stops, inviting fans to compare it directly with Coke Cherry Zero Sugar and further demonstrate Pepsi's taste superiority.

"At Pepsi, we're always up for a challenge because we're confident in how great our cola tastes – and, if this year's Pepsi Challenge tour is any indication – America agrees," said Gustavo Reyna, Vice President of Marketing, Pepsi. "We didn't just win The Pepsi Challenge in 2025; consumers told us loud and clear that Pepsi Zero Sugar is the boldest, smoothest, and best-tasting zero sugar cola. This momentum proves that when stripped of brand bias, people choose the better-tasting cola. Building on that energy, we're taking the Challenge to new heights in 2026 with more stops, and more product with the inclusion of our delicious Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry, which is quickly becoming a fan favorite among cola drinkers."

Fans should stay tuned to find out when The Pepsi Challenge is coming to their area and step up to confirm what we already know: when it comes to taste, Pepsi wins all day long.

The 2025 Pepsi Taste Challenge Results Are In: America Prefers Pepsi Zero Sugar to Coke Zero Sugar

Market PZS Preference Percentage

ATLANTA 58‌% AUSTIN 68‌% BALTIMORE 68‌% BENTONVILLE 61‌% BOSTON 63‌% CHICAGO 65‌% CINCINNATI 74‌% CULLMAN 63‌% DALLAS 56‌% DENVER 69‌% FT. LAUDERDALE 71‌% GREEN BAY 67‌% HOUSTON 62‌% INDIANAPOLIS 66‌% LAS VEGAS 70‌% LOS ANGELES 63‌% MIAMI 65‌% MILWAUKEE 63‌% MINNEAPOLIS 68‌% NASHVILLE 63‌% NEW HAVEN 70‌% NEW ORLEANS 68‌% NEW YORK 65‌% NORTH CAROLINA 67‌% ORLANDO 59‌% PANAMA CITY 70‌% PENNSYLVANIA 68‌% PHOENIX 59‌% SAN ANTONIO 55‌% SAN DIEGO 64‌% SAN FRANCISCO 72‌% ST. LOUIS 64‌% TAMPA 60‌% WASHINGTON D.C. 67‌%

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

SOURCE PepsiCo Beverages North America