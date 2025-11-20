PEPSI® PREBIOTIC COLA GOES ON SALE NATIONWIDE THIS BLACK FRIDAY - FOR A LIMITED TIME ONLY

Get in on the action starting November 28, and see firsthand how Pepsi ® Prebiotic Cola tastes so "Unbelievably Pepsi"

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PEPSI® is once again raising the bar on great-tasting cola. This Black Friday, the brand is dropping a limited online release of Pepsi® Prebiotic Cola – the boldest evolution in cola in more than two decades – before it hits store shelves early next year.

Pepsi Prebiotic Cola delivers that “Unbelievably Pepsi” taste in every sip - and you can be one of the first to get it online, while supplies last.

It is so "Unbelievably Pepsi." Available in Original Cola and Cherry Vanilla, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola delivers the iconic Pepsi taste people have loved for decades, with functional ingredients they're looking for today. With no artificial sweeteners, just 30 calories, only 5 grams of sugar, and 3g of prebiotic fiber, Pepsi Prebiotic Cola is designed for cola-lovers, cola newbies, and the cola curious – delivering delicious refreshment in every sip.

"At Pepsi, we are experts in great tasting cola – and have been for decades. The launch of Pepsi Prebiotic Cola marks a significant moment in our brand's history and the cola category," said Gustavo Reyna, VP of Marketing, Pepsi. "This breakthrough innovation upholds the iconic taste of Pepsi that people love, now with no artificial sweeteners, lower sugar and functional ingredients. It's an inimitable taste – designed to meet the demands of cola lovers, cola newcomers, and everyone in between."

Mark your calendar. On Black Friday, November 28:

Shop 8-packs first on Amazon ® , Walmart.com ® and TikTok ® as well as in select markets on Kroger.com ® , DashMart ® and GoPuff ® – while supplies last.

, Walmart.com and TikTok as well as in select markets on Kroger.com , DashMart and GoPuff – while supplies last. Catch Pepsi Prebiotic Cola during Amazon Prime Video's Black Friday Football game; the spot will bring bold flavor and feel-good refreshment to homes nationwide – with the ability to shop it live, right from your TV screen.

To stay up to date on Pepsi Prebiotic Cola and the latest Pepsi innovation news, follow Pepsi on Instagram, Facebook, X, and YouTube (@Pepsi).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated nearly $92 billion in net revenue in 2024, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

