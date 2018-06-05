After Raising $3.3 Million in Funding, Thunkable Launches "Thunkable X," a DIY Mobile App Builder for Non-Coders

On Thunkable ✕, non-coders can easily design beautiful apps, program powerful functionality with drag & drop blocks and upload apps to the Google Play Store and Apple's App Store.

"Traditionally, building a sophisticated app requires hundreds of thousands of dollars and two teams of engineers--one team for Android and one team for iOS. But now, non-coders can easily build their own apps on one platform, and these apps will work on Android devices, iPhones and iPads," said Arun Saigal, Co-Founder and CEO of Thunkable.

According to Forrester Research, the market for low-code/no-code platforms will reach $16B in 2020. And within this growing market, Thunkable is already well positioned to become the global market leader in DIY app building.

There are currently over 500K users on Thunkable who have built more than 1M apps. And apps built on Thunkable have more than 16M MAUs, across 195 countries.

What sets Thunkable apart in the no-code/low code space, is that its visual drag & drop programming language is easy enough to use for non-coders, yet robust enough to build unique, beautiful and powerful apps. This approach was pioneered by researchers at Google and MIT, where Thunkable was incubated.

"Billions of people have powerful smartphones, but only a handful of engineers can program them. We're focused on empowering all smartphone users to create their own mobile technology." -Weihua James Li, Co-Founder and CTO of Thunkable.

Thunkable users can choose from a variety of features and integrations for their apps, including Google Maps, Microsoft Image Recognition, payments through Stripe, and other APIs.

To date, Thunkable has raised $3.3 million in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, NEA, SV Angel, Y Combinator, PJC, Mandra Capital, Joe Montana's Liquid 2 Ventures and ZhenFund.

