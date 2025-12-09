After the Wrapping Paper Settles, Americans Face 1.4 Billion Hours of New Device Setup

Asurion Report Reveals the Year's Most Wished-For Tech — and How Long the Holiday Cheer Will Last

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays are the biggest tech shopping moment of the year, but what happens once the wrapping paper settles? A new report by tech care company Asurion reveals the season's most-wanted tech gifts and what consumers can expect of their shiny new toys, from setup experience to device lifespan and beyond.

Asurion surveyed its TechTalk Insights Community — a group of over 3,000 tech-engaged U.S. consumers — and analyzed trends across its protection and repair programs serving 230 million customers worldwide to understand where shoppers' favorite devices will shine and where they'll fall short once the new-tech excitement gives way to real-life use (or lack thereof).

All figures below, unless otherwise noted, are from Asurion's Pre-Holiday Tech Buying Behaviors survey, conducted in October 2025 among 479 respondents aged 18–64.

Tech Toys Topping Wish Lists

Wireless headphones ranked as the season's hottest tech buy, with 49% of holiday tech shoppers planning to purchase a pair for themselves or others. They were top ranked among all generational cohorts but were especially popular with Gen Z, with three in four Gen Z shoppers planning to buy.

Close behind: smartphones, with 48% of respondents planning to purchase — though most admit they're buying for themselves, not as a gift — and smartwatches (40%), which proved especially popular with Millennials. One in three (34%) shoppers plan to buy a handheld gaming device, and that number doubles among households with kids.

For the Love of the Deal

For most shoppers, nothing beats the thrill of scoring a deal — not even unboxing a new device. A majority said finding a great deal or discount is the most exciting part of giving or receiving tech at the holidays, even more than opening a new device or using it for the first time. Perhaps that's because what comes next — setup — can be a bit of a chore.

Tech Setup: The Hidden Holiday Time Sink

According to Asurion's research, Americans will spend an estimated 1.4 billion hours setting up new devices this holiday season — about 8.5 hours per adult1. That's roughly five Home Alone re-watches worth of configuring tech gifts for themselves and loved ones.

Smart home gadgets like thermostats and video doorbells ranked top in setup frustration — and as they say, there's no second chance to make a first impression. Nearly four in ten (39%) consumers who returned a connected home device last year cited onboarding issues as the reason2.

Across all devices, people ranked transferring data from their old device as the top stressor, followed by ensuring everything works correctly, and managing potential defects or returns. One in four respondents (24%) said a difficult setup experience would make them unlikely to repurchase from a brand.

When the New-Tech Shine Wears Off

Not all gifts deliver lasting joy. Over a third of respondents said they use devices like VR headsets and e-readers less than expected, and 43% said lack of value or usage would make them think twice before buying from the same brand again.

"The first experience a customer has with a new device sets the tone for their entire relationship with the brand," said Matt Crawford, Asurion VP of Product Marketing. "When brands make that experience effortless and back it with real support, it builds loyalty in a way few other moments can."

The Gifts That Keep Giving

uBreakiFix by Asurion repair experts reveal how long the top-ranking devices are expected to last and how repairability can make or break their lifespan.

Device Expected Lifespan Repairability Notes Wireless headphones <3 years Repair options are limited due to non-

replaceable batteries in ear buds — though

charging cases can often be repaired Smartphones 5+ years Highly repairable; battery and screen

replacements are most common fixes Smart watches ~3 years Repair is possible but often limited due to

parts cost and availability Handheld gaming devices 6+ years Highly repairable; charge port and controller

issues are top fixes

"How long tech lasts often comes down to how repairable it is," said Crawford. "Everyday issues like battery wear, slow performance, or cracked screens can often be fixed; and when they can't, a protection plan makes replacement simple so customers stay connected to the people and moments that matter most."

Repair, Replace, or Reuse?

The report found that about one in every dozen phones purchased this holiday season will be lost or broken by the end of summer3 — yet two-thirds of consumers still lack a protection plan4. Americans without protection plans spent an estimated $24.8 million on phone repairs and replacements this year alone5.

Meanwhile, nearly half (46%) of shoppers buying new phones say they'll hold onto their old one as a backup device, and 53% admit to having three or more unused devices collecting dust at home.

"People are holding onto their phones longer than they used to, which is great. But keeping old devices 'just in case' has a hidden cost," Crawford said. "Those unused phones represent billions in missed trade-in value; and beyond the money, they can do far more good being reused or recycled than collecting dust in a junk drawer."

From Holiday to Every Day

The holidays aren't just about unwrapping new gifts — they're about what happens next. From setup to repair to trade-in, today's consumers expect their tech to work seamlessly long after the holidays end — and companies that support them through that full journey earn lasting loyalty.

About This Study

This study was conducted through TechTalk by Asurion, an insights community of over 3,000 members that represents the diverse U.S. tech consumer landscape. The survey, Pre-Holiday Tech Buying Behaviors, was fielded in October 2025 among 479 respondents aged 18–64.

