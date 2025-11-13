uBreakiFix Tech Repair Franchise Opens in Township 5

New Camillus store offers fast, affordable fixes for phones, tablets, laptops, and more

CAMILLUS, N.Y., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading tech repair provider uBreakiFix® by Asurion has opened its new Camillus location in Township 5 at 174 Township Blvd., Suite 40. The store offers professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.

While common repairs include cracked screens, battery issues, and liquid damage, uBreakiFix repair experts have fixed millions of devices and can help with nearly any tech mishap, with most repairs completed the same day. The store also offers tech support services like virus removal, data backup and transfer, and tune-ups for devices that have become sluggish over time, as well as preventative care services like device cleanings.

uBreakiFix Camillus is locally owned and operated by Andrew Drourr.

"Opening this store has been a long time coming, and I'm thrilled to finally bring uBreakiFix to Township 5," Drourr said. "This community deserves a trusted, reliable tech repair provider that values communication and quality. My goal is to make sure every customer leaves knowing they can count on us — not just for fast fixes, but for honest service they can feel good about."

uBreakiFix stores fix all types of electronics, regardless of make or model. The stores are authorized service providers for Samsung Galaxy® smartphones, Google Pixel™ smartphones, Xbox® game consoles, Microsoft Surface® devices, and more. uBreakiFix stores also have access to Apple® genuine parts, tools, and manuals as part of Apple's Independent Repair Provider network.

"We are excited to serve people in Camillus and beyond with fast and affordable tech repair," said uBreakiFix CEO Dave Barbuto. "We all rely on our phones and laptops more than ever before, and at uBreakiFix our mission is bigger than repairing shattered screens and broken charge ports. We fix tech because people rely on tech to stay connected to things that are important to them. We look forward to serving this community through our new location."

uBreakiFix offers free, no-obligation diagnostics on all gadgets, as well as a low-price guarantee and 1-year limited warranty. For more information, to view a service menu, or to book a repair appointment, visit ubreakifix.com/locations/camillus. Walk-in service is also available.

uBreakiFix Camillus is located at:

uBreakiFix - Phone and Computer Repair

174 Township Blvd Suite 40, Camillus, NY 13031

(315) 396-0012

About uBreakiFix by Asurion

uBreakiFix by Asurion stores specialize in the repair of consumer technology, including smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers, and nearly everything in between. Cracked screens, software issues, camera issues, and most other problems can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. Since 2016, uBreakiFix has served as a walk-in repair partner for Google Pixel customers. In 2018, uBreakiFix became a Samsung Care authorized service provider offering same-day, in-person support for Samsung Galaxy customers across the U.S. In 2019, uBreakiFix joined the Asurion family and now operates as a subsidiary of the tech care company while still maintaining the franchise model. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

SOURCE Asurion