After wildfires disrupted learning for thousands of children in LA, ClassDojo and GoFundMe.org create fund to help schools and communities rebuild

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The January 2025 wildfires have devastated Los Angeles, impacting thousands of children, teachers and their schools.

ClassDojo, the communications app used by tens of millions of teachers and families in the U.S., has partnered with GoFundMe.org to launch a fund to assist in rebuilding schools and enabling access to education in fire-affected areas. By addressing the immediate needs of affected communities, the fund aims to restore stability and provide a foundation for continued learning.

The fund was established with an initial donation of $25,000 from ClassDojo and a $25,000 match from GoFundMe.org. All donations will be distributed to Los Angeles-area public schools, as well as verified nonprofits helping K-12 schools recover, rebuild and reopen in communities across the county. Planned beneficiaries include the LAUSD Education Foundation's Emergency Relief Fund and the Pasadena Educational Foundation. As grants are distributed, the fund will be updated with information about grant recipients so donors can follow their impact.

"The wildfires have deeply impacted the lives of our students, teachers and families, but they have also shown the incredible strength and compassion of our community," said Sara Mooney, Interim Executive Director of the LAUSD Education Foundation. "Support like this helps schools focus on what matters most—ensuring students have the resources they need to feel safe and continue learning."

"The Eaton Fire has devastated our Pasadena Unified School District community—families and staff have lost their homes, belongings and sense of stability," said Patrick Conyers, Executive Director of the Pasadena Educational Foundation. "With the support of ClassDojo, GoFundMe.org and donors, we can provide critical relief and resources to help our schools recover. This is just the beginning of a long rebuilding process, and PEF remains committed to standing with our students, teachers and families every step of the way."

ClassDojo is also working to spotlight individual fundraisers on GoFundMe.org for schools, families, and students affected by the fires. To view and contribute, visit gofundme.com/f/la-wildfire-education-recovery-fund . All donations are tax-deductible.

About ClassDojo:

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child on earth an education they love. It is the #1 communication app for children, teachers, and families globally; using it to stay connected and share photos, videos, messages, and announcements through the school day. ClassDojo serves over 90% of K-8 schools in the U.S. and over 45 million kids in 180 countries every month.

About GoFundMe.org:

GoFundMe.org launched in 2017 with a mission to quickly mobilize and distribute donations for individuals and communities impacted by crises, natural disasters, and social inequalities. Since then, GoFundMe.org has worked with partners and organizations to raise over $175 million into more than 225 funds, delivering 35,000+ grants to people with urgent needs, and organizations and programs driving critical social change.

