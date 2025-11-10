Media Alert From ClassDojo: More Than Messages: How Strong Communication Builds Trust and Belonging in Schools

WHAT: A no-cost, 60-minute Learn with Leaders webinar designed for K-12 district and school communications professionals. Learn how to build family trust, elevate messaging, and create a stronger sense of belonging districtwide.

WHEN: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 11:30 AM ET

WHO: Featuring Maritza Gallaga, Executive Director of Communications, Manor ISD (TX)

Hosted by Dr. Chad A. Stevens, Head of Growth and Partnerships, ClassDojo for Districts

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For district and school communications leaders, every message matters. Clear, consistent communication doesn't just inform—it builds trust, strengthens relationships, and creates lasting connections across school communities.

In this Learn with Leaders webinar from ClassDojo for Districts, Maritza Gallaga (Manor ISD) joins Dr. Chad A. Stevens to share how empathy-driven communication can shape district culture and foster belonging from the inside out.

As the season of gratitude begins, attendees will explore:

Real-world strategies to build trust through transparent and consistent communication

How to support teachers in sharing clear, confident messages

Districtwide workflows that connect instead of overwhelm

Practical takeaways to help every message feel meaningful

This timely session is designed for anyone responsible for district or school communications—especially during a season when connection and appreciation matter most.

"As district communications leaders, your words shape culture," said Stevens. "Every message sent is a chance to build trust, strengthen relationships, and bring your district community closer together. This webinar is about giving district communications leaders practical, proven ways to make every message count—so families feel connected, teachers feel supported, and your schools feel like one team."

There's no cost to attend, but registration is required. For more information or to sign up, go to https://team-classdojo.zoom.us/webinar/register/2417612455691/WN_qJb37pfeRP-alyuHfWwupQ

About ClassDojo for Districts

ClassDojo is on a mission to give every child an education they love. Already used by more than 45 million families and teachers around the world, ClassDojo helps schools build strong, connected communities. ClassDojo for Districts extends that connection systemwide—helping leaders reach every family, improve attendance, and strengthen trust through consistent, transparent communication.

