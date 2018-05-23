Aftermarket Natural Gas Generator Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024

Global aftermarket natural gas generator market reached USD 9,023.5 Million in 2016 by registering a CAGR of 9.2% across the globe. Moreover, the aftermarket natural gas generator market is expected to reach USD 17,975 Million by the end of 2024.

However, growth and expansion of the industrial sector is propelling the demand for natural gas generator which is likely to escalate the demand for aftermarket natural gas generator across the globe.

Frequent service and maintenance associated with natural gas generator to ensure the flawless performance of the generator is expected to swell the demand for the aftermarket natural gas generator. Additionally, natural gas generators life expectancy gets reduced if servicing is not done annually. Natural gas generator owners are spending more on maintenance and repair to increase the life expectancy and maintain the high level productivity. Further, consumers prefer the original and high quality repair parts on the account of rising awareness about the reliability and performance of the genuine part. Moreover, this increasing adoption of genuine company parts for repair work is anticipated to foster the growth of aftermarket natural gas generator market.

The manufacturers are expanding their aftermarket service networks to provide better after-sales service to the consumer. Further, this rising number of aftermarket service centers across the globe is believed to impel the growth of the aftermarket natural gas generator market. Besides, relation between quality of after-sales and chances of customer to repurchase the products from the company is compelling the manufacturers to provide higher grade after-sales quality products, repair and service solutions. These factors are anticipated to fuel the growth of the aftermarket natural gas generator during the forecast period.

However, availability of local repair products from local manufacturers is significantly hampering the growth of the global aftermarket natural gas generator market. Further, presence of unauthorized service centers is anticipated to dampen the growth of aftermarket natural gas generator market over the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Risk Analysis

3.1. Demand Risk

3.2. Supply Risk

4. Top Countries with Highest demand for Natural Gas Generator Aftermarket- By Region

4.1. North America

4.2. Europe

4.3. Asia-Pacific

4.4. Middle East & Africa

5. Global Natural Gas Generator Aftermarket Market Size (USD Million) and Forecast, 2016-2024

6. Market Dynamics & Its Impact Analysis

6.1. Growth Drivers

6.2. Challenges

6.3. Trends

6.4. Opportunities

7. Global Market Segmentation Analysis

8. Porter's Five Force Model Analysis

9. Competitive Landscape

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Holdings, Inc.

Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd.

Kohler Co.

Doosan Corporation

Multiquip Inc.,

Wrtsil Corporation

General Electric Company

