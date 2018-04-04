AG Jeff Landry Joins Tony Perkins on the Radio to Discuss LA Supreme Court's Decision on SOGI Executive Order

A.G. Jeff Landry commented, "This is a great victory for our system of government in this country, and in the state of Louisiana, because the system worked as it should." A.G. Landry continued, "The governor of the state of Louisiana embarked on Washington-style politics where he would try to basically govern in the state of Louisiana by executive fiat. As the Attorney General, I was not going to put up with that -- I stand for the rule of law... the courts saw to it that our system of government requires laws to be created through the legislative process and not through some sort of executive fiat."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, the host of Washington Watch and a former Louisiana legislator, added, "We were looking for the courts to uphold the Constitution and validate the fact that the Constitution said the governor doesn't have this authority. So, the court was not being an activist court as we've often seen in Roe v. Wade or in the Obergefell case where they're creating law. This is a case where the courts actually upheld the Constitution."

