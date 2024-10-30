A&G Now Accepting Bids on 255 Big Lots, Inc. Store Leases in Connection with Retailer's Restructuring and Sale Process

Nationwide offer includes 51 newly available stores along with 204 previously marketed leases pending Court approval, with bid deadlines planned for November and December

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A&G Real Estate Partners is now accepting bids on 255 Big Lots, Inc. ("the Company") store leases nationwide as part of the Company's restructuring and sale process, including 51 new-to-market leases.

A&G is offering the leases in two groups, pending determination by the Court of final bid deadlines in November and December. The Company initiated voluntary Chapter 11 proceedings on September 9, 2024, to facilitate a sale of substantially all of its assets and business operations.

"As the Company proceeds to facilitate the sale transaction, it will continue to assess its real estate portfolio, closing additional stores as needed to achieve its goals," said A&G Co-President Andy Graiser. "This process of portfolio-optimization is creating strong opportunities for retailers and landlords across the country. The availability of additional leases may be announced at a later date upon Court approval."

"Because of their larger formats, many of these desirable, strategically positioned locations are a strong fit for today's expanding operators, including sports-entertainment tenants and larger food-and-beverage concepts that emphasize gaming areas and hangout spaces," added A&G Co-President Emilio Amendola.

The 255 leases, which range in size from 16,321 to 54,610 square feet, are located in the following 41 states.

Alabama (4)

(4) Arizona (6)

(6) Arkansas (3)

(3) California (21)

(21) Colorado (2)

(2) Connecticut (2)

(2) Delaware (1)

(1) Florida (12)

(12) Georgia (8)

(8) Idaho (3)

(3) Illinois (6)

(6) Indiana (11)

(11) Iowa (3)

(3) Kansas (2)

(2) Kentucky (2)

(2) Louisiana (5)

(5) Maine (1)

(1) Maryland (6)

(6) Massachusetts (4)

(4) Michigan (7)

(7) Mississippi (1)

(1) Missouri (6)

(6) Nebraska (2)

(2) Nevada (10)

(10) New Hampshire (2)

(2) New Jersey (12)

(12) New Mexico (3)

(3) New York (10)

(10) North Carolina (4)

(4) Ohio (12)

(12) Oklahoma (6)

(6) Oregon (2)

(2) Pennsylvania (7)

(7) South Carolina (2)

(2) Tennessee (6)

(6) Texas (46)

(46) Utah (2)

(2) Virginia (5)

(5) Washington (4)

(4) West Virginia (1)

(1) Wisconsin (3)

For additional details, visit https://agrep.com/index.php/biglots and/or contact Mike Matlat, (631) 465-9508, [email protected], or Todd Eyler, (914) 325-1602, [email protected].

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE A&G Real Estate Partners