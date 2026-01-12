A&G Promotes Alexandra Graiser to Senior Managing Director

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A&G Real Estate Partners today announced the promotion of Alexandra Graiser to Senior Managing Director.

Since joining A&G in 2018, Graiser has contributed to some of the nation's highest-profile real estate restructurings, including Chico's, The Container Store, Destination Maternity, Stage Stores, Pier 1 and GNC. Her leadership in the first Party City bankruptcy led to the successful restructuring of 70% of the company's leases resulting in more than $250 million in occupancy cost savings.

Alexandra Graiser

"With her extensive experience in retail and commercial real estate, Alexandra offers clients high-impact portfolio-optimization and occupancy cost-reduction strategies that help unlock meaningful liquidity that often materially transforms a company's financial position," noted A&G Co-Founder Emilio Amendola.

Graiser holds a BS in Economics from Emory University and a Master's degree in Real Estate Finance from New York University. She began her career in corporate finance and restructuring at FTI Consulting, where she was part of the financial advisory teams that advised Caesars Entertainment and Sports Authority, among others.

At A&G, she has prioritized relationship-building and face time with clients, prospects, and peers. "Her client-first approach and creative thinking exemplifies the next generation of talent at A&G committed to generating exceptional bottom-line results for our clients," Amendola said. "We are delighted to announce her promotion and look forward to her future success."

About A&G

A&G Real Estate Partners is a team of commercial real estate experts that derives the highest possible value for clients' real estate assets and leases. A&G brings a proven track record in portfolio-optimization, real estate sales, due diligence, valuations, and strategic growth consulting in virtually every real estate sector. Known for their integrity, market intelligence, and exceptional results, A&G has advised the nation's leading brands in both healthy and distressed situations. Since 2012, the firm has sold over $13 billion in properties and leases and negotiated over $12 billion in occupancy-cost savings for clients. A&G is headquartered in New York with offices throughout the country. For more information, visit: www.agrep.com.

