1.7 million Square Feet Hits a Tight Retail Market as A&G Offers 59 Saks OFF 5TH and Last Call Locations Across 19 States

Sale creates major opportunity for expanding brands to gain a foothold in high-traffic outlet malls, lifestyle centers and tourism destinations

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A&G Real Estate Partners is now considering offers for 59 Saks OFF 5TH and Last Call locations, providing a strong expansion opportunity for everyone from athletic brands to off-price fashion chains.

Acting in its capacity as real estate advisor to luxury retail company Saks Global Enterprises LLC, New York-based A&G is marketing 54 Saks OFF 5TH and five Last Call store leases across 19 states as the company sharpens its focus on luxury retail and full-price selling across its iconic portfolio.

Last Call Grapevine Saks OFF 5TH Eastchester

"The 59 Saks OFF 5TH stores average 28,000 square feet, making 1.7 million square feet of space available for lease in a tight market for retail space," noted Emilio Amendola , Co-President of A&G and leader of its real estate sales division. The leases are for stores in high-traffic locations such as premium outlet destinations, open-air lifestyle centers, traditional malls and mixed-use properties.

"These larger spaces are a strong fit for expanding brands in categories like footwear, sporting goods and off-price fashion and accessories," Amendola said. "Landlords also are showing strong interest in taking back and repurposing these boxes. There may be additional opportunities coming soon. Interested parties should inquire to be kept informed."

The Saks OFF 5TH locations are in:

Arizona (4)

California (9)

Connecticut (2)

Florida (6)

Georgia (2)

Hawaii (2)

Illinois (3)

Massachusetts (2)

Maryland (2)

Minnesota (1)

North Carolina (2)

New Hampshire (1)

New Jersey (3)

Nevada (1)

New York (4)

Ohio (1)

Pennsylvania (1)

South Carolina (2)

Texas (6)

The Last Call locations are in:

California (2)

Florida (1)

Texas (2)

The bid deadline and auction date will be announced following approval by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

For additional real estate details, including remaining lease terms for individual locations, click here and/or contact Emilio Amendola, (631) 465-9507, [email protected] , Mike Matlat, (631) 465-9508, [email protected] , or Erik Potocek, (630) 352-7110, [email protected] .

Additional information regarding Saks Global Enterprises LLC's chapter 11 process is available at https://cases.stretto.com/Saks.

Media Contact: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700

