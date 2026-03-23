A&G Real Estate Partners Appoints Nicole Smith as Head of Marketing and Communications

A marketing and PR leader known for strategic thinking, creativity, and data-driven brand building will help to accelerate A&G's growth.

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate advisory firm, A&G Real Estate Partners, today announced the appointment of Nicole Smith to the newly created position of Head of Marketing and Communications. Smith will be reporting to Jacob Czarnick, Principal, Business Development and Strategy.

Nicole Smith

Smith brings more than 15 years of experience driving growth, brand evolution and engagement for advisory, consulting, technology, and financial services organizations. The marketing and public relations executive joins the firm from Puro.earth, a Nasdaq-backed carbon-crediting platform and financial services company. Earlier in her career, she served as a strategic communications consultant at ICF International, where she served clients across government, energy, healthcare and other sectors.

"Nicole has exactly the kind of strategic thinking, creativity and energy we were looking for as A&G continues to grow," said Andy Graiser, Co-President of A&G Real Estate Partners. "Her deep background in integrated marketing and communications, combined with her branding expertise, will further elevate how we tell the A&G story."

A&G Co-President Emilio Amendola noted that A&G's platform has expanded significantly in recent years due to the rising demand for portfolio optimization and real estate sales across diverse sectors.

"We brought Nicole on to reinforce the importance we place on brand development and to clearly communicate our impact as we continue to grow," Amendola said. "We're excited to welcome her to the team at such a pivotal moment for the firm."

Smith is based in New York City and holds a bachelor's degree in political science and public relations from the University of Alabama and a master's degree in public relations and corporate communications from Georgetown University.

"I'm pleased to be joining A&G at such an exciting moment in the firm's development," Smith said. "The team's reputation for delivering measurable impact for clients, combined with its entrepreneurial culture and deep industry expertise, creates a powerful platform to elevate the A&G brand and amplify its voice with owners, operators, and investors. I look forward to shaping and sharing A&G's story as we enter this next chapter of growth."

About A&G

A&G Real Estate Partners is a team of commercial real estate experts that derives the highest possible value for clients' real estate assets and leases. A&G brings a proven track record in portfolio-optimization, real estate sales, due diligence, valuations, and strategic growth consulting in virtually every real estate sector. Known for their integrity, market intelligence, and exceptional results, A&G has advised the nation's leading brands in both healthy and distressed situations. Since 2012, the firm has sold over $13 billion in properties and leases and negotiated over $12 billion in occupancy-cost savings for clients. For more information, visit: www.agrep.com.

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE A&G Real Estate Partners