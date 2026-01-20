A&G Real Estate Partners Names Senior Investment Banker Jacob Czarnick as Principal, Business Development and Strategy

Czarnick strengthens A&G's service offering with his expertise advising companies, sponsors, boards, and creditors in both healthy and distressed situations.

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Czarnick, a senior investment banker with expertise across a wide range of sectors, has joined A&G Real Estate Partners as Principal.

Czarnick has spent over 23 years as an investment banker focused on restructuring, out-of-court liability management, special situations, financing and M&A transactions. He has advised companies, boards of directors and creditors regarding their most important decisions, having spent half of his career in the capital structure advisory group at Perella Weinberg Partners in New York.

Prior to joining A&G, Czarnick was a Managing Director in the restructuring group at Raymond James & Associates. He began his career in corporate finance and M&A at Credit Suisse First Boston and worked at Bank of America and Citigroup prior to his graduate studies. Czarnick holds a B.S. from Cornell University and an MBA from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Czarnick brings to A&G a robust network of attorneys, lenders, financial advisors, senior executives and private equity investors. His broad industry experience will immediately enable A&G to serve more sectors needing expert counsel. Czarnick has advised transactions in industries such as consumer/retail, healthcare, aerospace & aviation, business services, communications, energy, financial services, life sciences/pharmaceuticals, technology, transportation and utilities.

Backed by A&G's team of real estate advisors, Czarnick will lead business development and strategy to drive growth across sectors and to pursue new business opportunities in lease restructuring, fee owned property sales, lease mitigation, and capital solutions. He will work closely with the A&G team to maintain and expand the relationships it has built over the years.

He joins A&G at a time when investors, including portfolio company sponsors and private credit and broadly syndicated lenders, are sharpening their focus on real estate savings, said A&G Co-President Andy Graiser. "Jacob has spent years representing both companies and creditors," he noted. "That gives him a 360-degree perspective that will directly benefit our clients."

Moreover, Czarnick's industry-specific experience includes many of the sectors, such as healthcare and life sciences, that are prime growth areas for A&G, noted A&G Co-President Emilio Amendola. "He's a fantastic fit," he said. "We are thrilled to welcome Jacob to the A&G team."

"A&G has built an impressive real estate advisory practice for some of the most complex cases. They have advised an impressive roster of blue-chip firms across industries in lease optimization and new store growth, as well," Czarnick said. "I was drawn to A&G for its client-first approach and reputation for negotiation prowess, creativity and achieving results far beyond expectations. I am excited to join A&G and committed to be a driving force in this next phase of the firm's growth."

A&G Real Estate Partners is a team of commercial real estate experts that derives the highest possible value for clients' real estate assets and leases. A&G brings a proven track record in portfolio-optimization, real estate sales, due diligence, valuations, and strategic growth consulting in virtually every real estate sector. Known for their integrity, market intelligence, and exceptional results, A&G has advised the nation's leading brands in both healthy and distressed situations. Since 2012, the firm has sold over $13 billion in properties and leases and negotiated over $12 billion in occupancy-cost savings for clients. For more information, visit: www.agrep.com.

