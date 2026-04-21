A&G's Andy Graiser to Be Honored by the Boston Corporate Finance Community at Event in Support of the Nonprofit More Than Words

BCFC's annual fall reception will recognize the commercial real estate veteran for his industry-wide leadership, compassion and commitment to philanthropy.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A&G Real Estate Partners is pleased to announce that Co–President Andy Graiser will be the honoree at the Boston Corporate Finance Community's (BCFC) annual networking reception supporting the nonprofit More Than Words (MTW). The event will be held at the InterContinental Hotel in Boston on November 5, 2026.

Andy Graiser

Graiser, who cofounded A&G in 2012 and serves as Co-President, is one of the leading voices in commercial real estate advisory and restructuring. For over three decades, he has built enduring relationships with boards, C–suite executives, lenders, private equity firms and advisors, providing them with strategic real estate solutions to navigate periods of growth, transformation and financial stress.

Graiser and his A&G team have provided real estate strategy for many of the country's leading brands. The list includes The Container Store, Sprouts Farmers Market, Chico's FAS, West Marine, Mattress Firm, Giant Eagle, Tailored Brands, Party City, Rite Aid, Big Lots, Toys "R" Us, Joann, GNC, Office Depot, Southeastern Grocers, Regal Cinemas, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF Fifth/Last Call, Kenneth Cole and Ascena Retail Group, among many others.

Graiser's firm has delivered nearly $13 billion in occupancy cost savings for more than 900 clients and more than $12 billion in real estate and lease sales across retail, healthcare, restaurant, office, industrial, grocery, entertainment and other major sectors. By maximizing real estate value, A&G has kept thousands of locations open, saved countless jobs, and supported business performance and growth nationwide by connecting expanding operators with millions of square feet of newly available space.

Beyond his professional achievements, Graiser is deeply committed to mentoring the next generation of industry leaders and fostering a culture of excellence, integrity and collaboration at A&G and across the broader real estate community.

He is a frequent speaker and thought leader, active with professional organizations including the International Council of Shopping Centers, the Turnaround Management Association, the American Bankruptcy Institute and the Secured Finance Network.

His philanthropic efforts include support for the Runway of Dreams Foundation, the National Kidney Foundation and More Than Words.

"Andy Graiser embodies the leadership, vision, and commitment to excellence that BCFC seeks to celebrate," said BCFC cofounder Keith Vercauteren, a Wells Fargo Managing Director. "His contributions to the real estate industry and his dedication to mentoring the next generation of leaders make him a perfect honoree for our annual reception."

Founded by Boston financial industry veterans, BCFC brings together professionals from corporate finance, investment banking, private equity and specialty finance, along with advisors who support these transactions.

The group's annual reception celebrates collaboration and giving back to the community, while raising support for More Than Words, a social enterprise that empowers young adults facing barriers by providing work experience, life skills and business leadership opportunities.

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE A&G Real Estate Partners