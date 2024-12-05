AGA Unveils Have A Game Plan® Initiative's Fifth Pillar: "Keep Your Cool"

WASHINGTON, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Gaming Association (AGA) today announced the expansion of its Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign with the introduction of a fifth pillar: "Keep Your Cool." This new pillar reinforces the campaign's mission to promote responsible sports wagering by emphasizing athlete harassment is never appropriate.

The announcement comes as data highlights the growing effectiveness of responsible gaming programs across the country. According to recent research, 66% of Americans believe the gaming industry's responsible gaming initiatives are effective, up from 59% in 2023. Among those who actively participate in gaming, 79% of physical casino players and 85% of sports bettors agree these programs are working, including an impressive 73% of young bettors aged 18-24.

"Responsible gaming efforts like Have A Game Plan and other proactive efforts by legal operators are resonating with consumers and making a difference," said Bill Miller, President and CEO of the AGA. "'Keep Your Cool' builds on this momentum by reminding bettors that a betting result – good or bad – is not an invitation to criticize a team, official, or athlete."

Since its launch in 2019, Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ has educated bettors through four foundational pillars:

Set a Budget: Establish and stick to a financial limit. Keep It Social: Bet responsibly as part of a shared activity. Know the Odds: Know the terminology and understand risks before placing bets. Play Legally: Use regulated, legal betting platforms.

The new "Keep Your Cool" pillar complements these principles by promoting sportsmanship and emphasizing the social aspects of sports betting:

Respect the Game : Winning and losing are part of sports betting , nobody is perfect; the result of a bet should not prompt negative actions – in person or online – towards athletes and officials.

: Winning and losing are part of sports , nobody is perfect; the result of a bet should not prompt negative actions – in person or online – towards athletes and officials. Stay Focused on Having Fun: Sports betting is entertainment.

NASCAR, an early supporter of Have A Game Plan®, underscored the importance of the new pillar. "At NASCAR, we believe responsible gaming enhances the overall fan experience," said Steve Phelps, President of NASCAR. "'Keep Your Cool' reflects our shared commitment to encouraging fans to bet responsibly and maintain a respectful approach to the sport they love."

With responsible gaming messaging resonating stronger than ever, Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ continues to foster a more enjoyable betting environment for fans. For more information on the campaign and responsible gaming resources, visit haveagameplan.org.

About the AGA

As the national trade group representing the U.S. casino industry, the American Gaming Association (AGA) fosters a policy and business environment where legal, regulated gaming thrives. The AGA's diverse membership of commercial and tribal casino operators, sports betting and iGaming companies, gaming suppliers, and more lead the $329 billion industry and support 1.8 million jobs across the country.

About Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™

Have a Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ is a national initiative to educate sports fans on the fundamentals of responsible sports betting. Launched in 2019, the campaign encourages bettors to set budgets, keep betting social, understand the odds, and play with trusted, licensed operators, and keep your cool. With support from sports leagues, teams, media companies, and gaming operators, Have a Game Plan® underscores the industry's commitment to promoting responsible gaming and fostering a safer gambling environment. Learn more at haveagameplan.org/.

