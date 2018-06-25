Agadia Systems, Inc. Announces Agreement with MaxorPlus to Utilize Agadia's Prior Authorization Solution, PAHub

Agadia's web-based solution, PAHub™, automates the end-to-end management of prior authorization across all healthcare services, all lines of business, and all channels. With the use of PAHub, Maxor will maintain control over all clinical, compliance and administrative aspects of their prior authorization management.

"In today's healthcare environment, every successful operation must find ways to leverage technology to increase capabilities and improve efficiencies," said Mike Einodshofer, Chief Innovation Officer, Maxor. "PAHub not only allows us to expedite our internal clinical review, it also allows us to connect to prescribers in ways that improve communication flow and simplify the authorization process. This allows us to get medications to patients as expeditiously as possible, while ensuring clinical appropriateness and cost effectiveness. "

"We look forward to playing a significant role in Maxor's continued success in driving clinical and operational efficiency. Our commitment to quality, innovation and our customer relationships differentiates us in the market place. PAHub is enabling the nation's leading health plans and PBMs to facilitate electronic prior authorization, reduce costs and maintain full control of their utilization management programs," says Ross Loomis, Vice President, Sales of Agadia.

About Agadia:

Agadia is a leading healthcare technology company addressing the evolving needs of the managed care market with a suite of utilization management solutions in electronic prior authorization, MTM, Part D star ratings and adherence, and formulary benefit design. Used by the nation's largest health plans and PBMs, Agadia's advanced technology solutions help drive operational efficiency, appropriate utilization, compliance, and profitability. For more information, visit www.agadia.com.

About Maxor:

Maxor is a market-leading Pharmacy Benefit Manager that delivers service excellence with innovative capabilities in clinical management, analytics, and member engagement to help clients lower pharmacy costs while improving health outcomes. Maxor's PBM platform is complemented by Maxor Pharmacy Management & Consulting Services, a provider of outpatient pharmacy management solutions, and Maxor Specialty, a clinically-driven specialty pharmacy focused on rare and orphan diseases. These capabilities allow Maxor to offer customized solutions to diverse market segments including hospitals and health centers, employers, labor groups, and public entities. For more information, visit www.maxor.com

