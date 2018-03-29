AGC Biologics Increases Footprint in Bothell, WA

The new complex is located adjacent to the existing AGC Biologics facility in Bothell, and spans more than 150,000 square feet (more than 14,000 square meters). The complex will hold the company's process development labs and corporate administrative offices, and will provide expansion space for additional manufacturing capacity.

The new facilities allow AGC Biologics to continue its expansion in the United States, and will include a new R&D center dedicated to novel manufacturing technologies for faster development of therapeutic proteins.

"The expansion of our Bothell site is another substantial milestone for AGC Biologics and a commitment to our operations in Washington State. We continue to demonstrate our dedication to sustained growth in order to support our customers' increasing demand for both mammalian and microbial development and manufacturing services," said Gustavo Mahler, President and CEO of AGC Biologics. "These new state-of-the-art facilities will enable us to meaningfully advance and further integrate the development, manufacturing, and commercial functions within our dynamic global headquarters, as well as provide additional footprint for further manufacturing expansion."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. AGC Biologics is the product of the convergence and integration of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. Our extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, WA; Berkeley, CA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Yokohama, Japan; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial production, for mammalian and microbial. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression — including our proprietary CHEF1® Expression System for mammalian production. Further information can be found at www.agcbio.com.

AGC Biologics Media Contact Information:

Ms. Kim Yang

Director, Global Marketing and Communications

Email:

kyang@agcbio.com

Office: +1 425.415.5438

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agc-biologics-increases-footprint-in-bothell-wa-300621434.html

SOURCE AGC Biologics

Related Links

http://www.agcbio.com

