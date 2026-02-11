AGC of California Honors 2026 Constructor Award Winners and Installs New Leadership

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) held its sold-out 2026 Installation & Awards Gala, presented by Procore, on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco. The black-tie event marked the installation of AGC of California's 2026 State Board leadership, including Ryan Aukerman, president of Griffith Company, as the association's incoming president, and recognized award-winning construction projects and industry leaders from across the state.

More than 800 contractors, owners, service providers, and professional firms attended the annual event, which recognizes standout projects and leadership shaping California's construction industry.

"Our members are building the projects Californians rely on every day," said Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California. "This night is about recognizing the teams and individuals behind that work and the partnerships that make complex projects possible."

The gala featured AGC of California's Constructor Awards and Achievement Awards. The 2026 Constructor Awards program recognized 41 projects across 14 categories. Finalists were selected by the AGC of California Awards Committee, with winners chosen by a final judging panel made up of awards committee members, AGC of California division representatives, a specialty contractor representative, and a public or private sector expert appointed by the committee.

Achievement Awards honored individuals who made significant contributions to the construction industry. Honors included the Construction Education Friend Achievement Award, recognizing leadership in construction education and workforce development, and the Owner of the Year Award, recognizing an organization for strong collaboration and partnership with contractors.

The Installation & Awards Gala is AGC of California's annual opportunity to recognize project excellence and industry leadership while bringing together the people delivering California's infrastructure, public works, and community-serving projects.

AGC of California congratulates the following award recipients:

CONSTRUCTOR AWARD WINNERS:

Community Service

Teichert Construction – Rebuilding Together Day

Specialty $10 Million & Under

Caliagua – Disney's Cotino Lagoon

Specialty Over $10 Million

Royal Electric Company – LAX RWY 6L-24R North Airfield Exit Taxiway

Utility Infrastructure

Walsh Group – Hyperion Advanced Water Purification Facility

Builder $10 Million & Under

Oltmans Construction – Rancho Dominguez Electric Vehicle Charging Site

Heavy Civil $15 Million & Under

Granite Construction Company – Bethany Curve Culvert - West Cliff Drive Storm Damage Repair

Builder $10 Million to $50 Million

Turner Construction Company – The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Terminal 3 West Interim Corridors Project

Heavy Civil $15 Million to $50 Million

Skanska– North First Avenue Bridge - Barstow

Builder $50 Million to $100 Million

McCarthy Building Companies – University of California, Riverside School of Business

Heavy Civil $50 Million to $100 Million

Shimmick Construction – 301 Mission Perimeter Pile Upgrade

Builder $100 Million to $300 Million

Hensel Phelps – Caltech Resnick Sustainability Center

Heavy Civil $100 Million & Over

Balfour Beatty US – Caltrain Peninsula Corridor Electrification Project

Builder $300 Million & Over

Turner Construction Company – IQHQ Research and Development District (RaDD)

Excellence in Partnering

Balfour Beatty US – Caltrain Peninsula Corridor Electrification Project

ACHIEVEMENT AWARD RECIPIENTS:

Harry Eckstein Safety Professional Achievement Award

Melvina Stacey, Director of Health & Safety, FlatironDragados

S.I.R. (Skill, Integrity, Responsibility) Achievement Award

Tim Lindholm, Chief Program Management Officer, Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro)

Construction Education Friend Achievement Award

Bianca Flores Johnson, Community & Citizenship Senior Director, Turner Construction

Specialty Contractor Achievement Award

David A. Jaeger, (Retired) CEO, Nor-Cal Pipeline Services

Contractor Achievement Award

Ken Strosnider, President/CEO, W. M. Lyles Co.

Owner of the Year Award

Caltrain

