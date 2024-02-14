AGC of California Unveils the Recipients of Constructor and Achievement Awards at 2024 Installation & Awards Gala

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) held its annual Installation & Awards Gala, a black-tie event at the Fairmont San Francisco, on Friday, Feb. 2. During this prestigious event, the winners of the Constructor Awards and Achievement Awards were unveiled, honoring and celebrating the most outstanding contributions in the California construction industry over the past year.

"Annually, AGC of California honors the pioneers in the construction industry – those visionaries whose innovative approaches not only shape our sector but also contribute to a dynamic and continually evolving California," said Steve Rule, 2024 AGC of California State Board president. Rule, vice president and construction executive of Turner Construction, was installed as president of AGC of California's State Board. "These winners reflect the wide-ranging influence of construction on our state's landscape, economy, and community."

The prestigious Constructor Awards program acknowledges the accomplishments of AGC of California members, who demonstrate exceptional skills and successfully tackle the most complex challenges and unique undertakings. Only a single coveted Constructor Award is given in each category.

AGC of California's Achievement Awards honors individuals and organizations for outstanding contributions to the construction industry. The Construction Education Friend Award recognizes individuals who make exceptional contributions to construction education efforts and the development of the future construction workforce. Additionally, the newly introduced AGC of California Owner of the Year award acknowledges an organization for outstanding partnering between the owner and the contractor.

"The recipients of this year's awards embody the variety of ways in which individuals and their projects add value to our communities," stated Peter Tateishi, chief executive officer of AGC of California. "Their work affects our daily commutes and creates spaces where we live, work, and play. These professionals have a profound impact on our everyday lives, and they are creating a more prosperous future in California."

AGC of California acknowledges and extend its congratulations to the following winners:

AGC of California's 2024 Constructor Awards

  • SPECIALTY $10 MILLION & OVER
    Royal Electric Company, "Waymark Walnut Creek Transit Village"

  • HEAVY CIVIL $15 MILLION & UNDER
    Granite Construction Company, "Laguna Seca Start / Finish Bridge & Overlay Project"

  • HEAVY CIVIL $15 MILLION TO $40 MILLION
    Flatiron, "San Gabriel River Bridge Hinge & Diaphragm Repairs"

  • HEAVY CIVIL $40 MILLION TO $100 MILLION
    Myers & Sons Construction, "Las Gallinas Valley Sanitary District – Secondary Treatment Plant Upgrade & Recycled Water Expansion"

  • HEAVY CIVIL $100 MILLION & OVER
    Skanska, "Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement Project"

  • BUILDER $15 MILLION & UNDER
    Swinerton, "DignityMoves Labath Landing"

  • BUILDER $15 MILLION TO $50 MILLION
    Otto Construction, "Mayo Hall Renovation & Addition"

  • BUILDER $50 MILLION TO $100 MILLION
    Clark Construction Group, "Orange County Museum of Art"

  • BUILDER $100 MILLION & OVER
    Hensel Phelps, "1021 O Street"


AGC of California's 2024 Achievement Awards

  • Harry Eckstein Safety Professional of the Year Award
    Alfredo Vargas, Walsh Construction (Retired)

  • S.I.R. (SKILL, INTEGRITY, RESPONSIBILITY) AWARD
    Raymond Tritt, Caltrans (Retired)

  • CONSTRUCTION EDUCATION FRIEND AWARD
    Lamar Hanger, Fontana High School

  • ASSOCIATE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
    Robert Roginson, Ogletree Deakins

  • SPECIALTY CONTRACTOR ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
    Henry Nutt III, Southland Industries

  • CONTRACTOR ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
    Aaron Yohnke, California Buildings, PCL Construction

  • Owner of the Year AwarD
    San Bernardino County Transportation Authority (SBCTA)

About the Associated General Contractors of California
Since 1920, the Associated General Contractors of California (AGC of California) has worked alongside members to provide advocacy, education, career development, and networking opportunities to experienced and next generation construction and contracting professionals. AGC of California advocates for contractors with state and local governments, while helping members connect with industry leaders through services, innovative programs, and events. Learn more at www.agc-ca.org.

MEDIA CONTACT
Teresa Kent
[email protected]
916-833-8751

