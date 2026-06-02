AGCO Advances Fuel Efficiency Across Its Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra® Brands

Independent testing highlights how AGCO Power™ engines and driveline integration help farmers reduce fuel use while maintaining field performance.

DULUTH, Ga., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is advancing fuel saving technologies that help farmers reduce operating costs while maintaining performance, reliability and uptime during critical fieldwork, with results reflected in independent DLG (Deutsche Landwirtschafts-Gesellschaft) PowerMix testing. Those gains are being delivered across the company's Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and Valtra® brands, supported by engine development and integrated powertrain solutions from AGCO Power™, the company's power solutions division that designs and manufactures engines and related systems.

Tractors from across AGCO brands, including (left to right) Fendt’s 700 Vario Gen 7, Massey Ferguson’s 8S Xtra and Valtra’s G Series, reflect the company’s focus on fuel-saving performance through advanced engine and driveline integration.

"For farmers, fuel efficiency is about lowering operating costs without sacrificing the performance and reliability they need during critical fieldwork," said Kari Aaltonen, Director, Engineering, AGCO Power. "Across our brands, AGCO Power focuses on engineering engines and integrated powertrains that deliver measurable efficiency gains in real working conditions."

In Fendt's latest tractor platforms, the AGCO Power CORE engine family is a central part of the powertrain lineup. CORE engines are in use in several of the brand's Vario series tractors, including the CORE50 in the Fendt 600 Vario series and the CORE75 in the Fendt 700 Vario Gen7 series. Independent testing of the Fendt 700 Vario series, with its CVT transmission, demonstrated strong fuel efficiency performance across both field and transport applications, reinforcing Fendt's focus on delivering efficient power in high-horsepower tractors.

Massey Ferguson also uses AGCO Power engines in its current product lineup, and the impact is demonstrated in independent tests. In recent DLG PowerMix testing, the Massey Ferguson 8S.265 Xtra Dyna E-Power™ placed first overall for fieldwork in its category. The results highlight how AGCO Power engine integration, combined with Massey Ferguson transmission and tractor design choices, delivers measurable efficiency outcomes in real–world operating scenarios.

Across Valtra's tractor range, AGCO Power engines serve as the long-standing power source, paired with efficiency-focused operating concepts integrated into the overall driveline. Valtra's EcoPower™ operating philosophy focuses on maintaining high torque at lower engine speeds, supporting lower fuel consumption across typical field and transport applications, an approach reflected in DLG PowerMix results and other independent comparison testing cited by the brand. Valtra also uses a selective catalytic reduction (SCR) system to enable efficient combustion, contributing to improved fuel consumption compared with previous engine generations.

AGCO's Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra brands are seeing measurable fuel efficiency gains through the combination of AGCO Power's proven engine technology and brand-specific tractor and powertrain integration. For farmers, that means lower fuel costs without sacrificing the performance and reliability demanded in real-world work.

Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Valtra are registered trademarks of AGCO. AGCO Power, Dyna E-Power and EcoPower are trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation