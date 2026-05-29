AGCO to Present at the 16th Annual Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference

News provided byAGCO Corporation
May 29, 2026, 09:00 ET
DULUTH, Ga., May 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) today announced it will participate in the 16th Annual Wells Fargo Industrials & Materials Conference on Tuesday, June 9, 2026. The conference will include a fireside chat with Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 9:45 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the "Events" section of the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.agcocorp.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterward for 12 months.
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.
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SOURCE AGCO Corporation
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