AGCO Agriculture Foundation Donates to BrazilFoundation to Support Flood Response in Southern Brazil

Arrangement Also Allows Employees, Dealers and Others to Directly Support Response Effort

DULUTH, Ga., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of the catastrophic floods in the Rio Grande do Sul state in Brazil, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agriculture development, is donating $100,000 to the BrazilFoundation and standing up a donor advised fund for others to contribute to humanitarian assistance. Monies raised through the collaboration with BrazilFoundation will be used to provide emergency assistance and support longer term recovery efforts for impacted communities in the region.

Donate now to the BrazilFoundation.

"We are devastated by the tragic flood situation in Brazil, which has resulted in loss of lives, homes and businesses," said Roger Batkin, Chair of the AGCO Agriculture Foundation. "This natural disaster hits close to home, with hundreds of AGCO employees and several AGCO facilities impacted directly. Our team on the ground has already been working around the clock, collecting and distributing donations, providing shelter, and preparing and serving thousands of meals to support their colleagues and communities. The Foundation's donation is yet another way we are helping those affected in the region as they navigate the recovery and the rebuild ahead of them."

How to Donate to the Brazil Flood

The AGCO Agriculture Foundation invites employees, dealers, partners and friends around the world to give to the Brazil flood relief efforts through the donor advised fund. Each donation will be directed to nonprofit organizations in Brazil to provide immediate humanitarian aid and contribute to the rebuilding efforts for those impacted by the flood crisis.

To donate, please click on the Brazil Flood Response page or scan the QR code.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About AGCO Agriculture Foundation

Founded by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) in 2018, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation is a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger. The Foundation promotes impact programs that support food security, sustainable agricultural development and build the necessary agricultural infrastructure in marginalized farming communities. The Foundation is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and its operations are managed from Abbey Park, Stoneleigh, United Kingdom. For more information, visit https://www.agcofoundation.org/

BrazilFoundation is a non-profit organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the United States Tax Code, EIN 13 4131482.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation