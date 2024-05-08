AGCO Agriculture Foundation Partners with The Do More Agriculture Foundation to Support Farmer Mental Health

DULUTH, Ga., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The AGCO Agriculture Foundation (the "Foundation"), a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger through sustainable agriculture development, announced a new partnership with The Do More Agriculture Foundation. With a commitment of $150,000 for three years, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation is dedicated to supporting farming communities across the U.S. and Canada, with an emphasis on connecting farmers to mental health resources and increasing awareness of their capabilities and benefits.

This new partnership with The Do More Agriculture Foundation exemplifies a shared goal to cultivate resilience, provide support and break down the stigma associated with mental health within the agriculture community across the U.S. and Canada.

"We recognize the distinct pressures that farmers face in their day-to-day work. As a Foundation, we are committed to supporting programs and initiatives that make a real difference in the lives of farmers and their families," said Roger Batkin, Chair of the AGCO Agriculture Foundation "By growing the farmer mental health initiative to the U.S. and Canada, we hope to further address the growing mental health crisis among farmers and provide them with the assurance that help is available."

Through this partnership, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation is now the presenting sponsor for the #TalkItOut video series, which aims to foster open discussions on mental health issues relevant to the agricultural community. The partnership will also lead to the creation of co-branded mental health support stickers equipped with QR codes to link farmers to instant local mental health resources.

Additionally, the partnership will support mental health workshops and training. The workshops focus on raising awareness about mental health, addressing challenges and providing farmers with tools to manage stress and increase overall mental wellbeing.

"We are thrilled about the potential of our partnership with the AGCO Agriculture Foundation and the profound impact it will have on farming communities," says Megz Reynolds, Executive Director of Do More Agriculture. "The AGCO Agriculture Foundation's commitment to supporting mental health initiatives aligns perfectly with our mission, enabling us to expand our reach and provide critical resources to even more farmers in need of mental health support."

This follows AGCO's recent announcement of the Foundation's partnership with Rural Aid to support farmers' mental health and well-being across Australia.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About AGCO Agriculture Foundation

Founded by AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO) in 2018, the AGCO Agriculture Foundation is a private foundation with the vision to prevent and relieve hunger. The Foundation promotes impact programs that support food security, enhance sustainable agricultural development and build the necessary agricultural infrastructure in marginalized farming communities. The Foundation is domiciled in Vaduz, Liechtenstein and its operations are managed from Abbey Park, Stoneleigh, United Kingdom. For more information, visit https://www.agcofoundation.org/

About The Do More Agriculture Foundation

The Do More Agriculture Foundation is the national voice and champion for mental health in Canadian agriculture and is changing the culture to one where all are encouraged, supported, and empowered to take care of their mental wellbeing. By collaborating with industry, government, and those working to address mental health, we can and will make a substantial Impact. For more information, please visit https://www.domore.ag/

SOURCE AGCO Corporation