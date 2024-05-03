AGCO Celebrates Grand Opening of The Fendt Lodge™ in Jackson, Minnesota

"Farmers' reception of the Fendt brand has been spectacular, and it's a driving factor in AGCO's growth the last few years," said Eric Hansotia, AGCO Chairman, President and CEO. "The Fendt Lodge represents AGCO's commitment to farmers in North America, our faith in Fendt's very bright future and pride in our Jackson teams and community."

The lodge's grand opening was celebrated over two days, including an insider's preview on April 30 that highlighted longtime Fendt farmer-customers, dealers and AGCO employees. The May 1 ribbon-cutting ceremony attracted an impressive crowd of state and local officials, national and local media, AGCO leadership and employees. Attendees at both events were treated to tours of the new facility, comments from dignitaries, lunch, live music and guided tours of the Jackson manufacturing factory.

The Fendt Lodge is designed in the grand style of a traditional Midwestern lake lodge, complete with a theater and conference rooms, historical and educational exhibits, product displays and Fendt equipment simulators and a merchandise shop and coffee bar. It serves as the brand's North American hub for dealer training, sales meetings and brand celebrations while also introducing farmers and visitors to Fendt's unique brand values, product innovations and test track driving opportunities. Tours of AGCO's Jackson manufacturing facility, where Fendt's award-winning track tractors and Rogator® applicators are built, are also available.

"Fendt is recognized as one of the industry's most innovative and effective equipment providers, and The Fendt Lodge gives us a world-class facility to highlight our farmer-focused solutions," said Joe DiPietro, Vice President for Fendt North America and AGCO General Manager for North America. "We're excited to share the educational opportunities and exceptional brand experiences it offers farmers, students, dealers and our employees. Welcome to The Fendt Lodge!"

The Fendt Lodge is located at 202 Industrial Parkway, Jackson, Minnesota, 56143. For more information and to set up a visit, go to FendtLodge.com.

Fendt and Rogator are registered trademarks of AGCO. Fendt Lodge is a trademark of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation