AGCO ANNOUNCES DIVIDENDS

Special Variable Dividend of $2.50 per share

Regular Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 per share

DULUTH, Ga., April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a special variable dividend in the amount of $2.50 per share and a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per outstanding share.

The special variable dividend will be payable on June 20, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2024. Payment of the $0.29 quarterly dividend will be made on June 14, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 15, 2024.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

