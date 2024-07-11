AGCO ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

DULUTH, Ga., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share to be paid on September 16, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business August 15, 2024.

