AGCO ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

News provided by

AGCO Corporation

Oct 24, 2024, 15:08 ET

DULUTH, Ga., Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share to be paid on December 16, 2024, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business November 15, 2024.

About AGCO 
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com

SOURCE AGCO Corporation

