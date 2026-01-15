AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per common share to be paid on March 16, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business February 13, 2026.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

