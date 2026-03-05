AGCO Appoints James C. Collins, Jr. to its Board of Directors

DULUTH, Ga., March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) today announced the appointment of James C. Collins, Jr. to its Board of Directors, effective April 1, 2026. Collins brings nearly four decades of leadership experience across the global agriculture and food value chain, with a strong track record of driving innovation, growth and sustainable outcomes.

"Jim's leadership experience and deep understanding of global agriculture will be a tremendous asset to AGCO," said Eric Hansotia, AGCO Chairman, President and CEO. "His proven ability to scale innovation and partner with farmers worldwide aligns directly with our Farmer-First strategy and our vision to be the trusted partner for industry-leading smart farming solutions."

Collins previously served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors of Corteva Agriscience after he led the creation of the agriscience company in 2019 following the DowDuPont merger. He joined DuPont in 1984 and held senior leadership roles across multiple businesses, including Chief Operating Officer of DowDuPont's Agriculture Division and Executive Vice President of DuPont's agricultural segments.

During his career, Collins developed DuPont's biobased industrials strategy, oversaw the integration of the Danisco acquisition to build a leading industrial biosciences organization and led large DuPont business segments including Performance Materials and Electronics & Communications. He has also overseen the launch of numerous new products and the development of strong global research and innovation pipelines. Collins lived and worked in Asia for five years, helping establish DuPont's agricultural presence across the region.

Collins currently serves on the Board of Directors of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, where he is a member of the Audit and the Compensation and Succession Committees. He also serves on the boards of private companies: Vestaron Corporation and Pivot Bio. Collins has an MBA focused on international business from the University of Delaware and a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering from Christian Brothers College.

AGCO also announced Matthew Tsien has elected not to stand for re-election at the upcoming annual meeting of stockholders.

"Matt has made significant contributions to our Board," said Hansotia. "I am grateful for his guidance, commitment and steady leadership. We wish Matt the very best for the future."

