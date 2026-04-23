AGCO Announces Dividend Increase

Quarterly dividend increased to $0.30 per share

DULUTH, Ga., April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) today announced its Board of Directors approved an increase in the Company's regular quarterly dividend to $0.30 per share, from $0.29 per share. The Board also declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on June 15, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business May 15, 2026. At the new rate, dividends on an annual basis would total $1.20 per common share.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation