AGCO Brands Debut New Technology and Solutions at World Ag Expo

Attendees will explore new ideas, connect with experts, try out new equipment and see what's ahead in ag.

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, will exhibit award-winning equipment and new innovations from its Fendt® and Massey Ferguson® brands at the World Ag Expo in Tulare, California, on February 10-12. In 2026, AGCO's display will move to the front of the show grounds for more space and a shared Ride-and-Drive area with California dealership Quinn Company. Attendees will see the company's latest innovations and award-winning equipment, including Fendt's e100 Vario® battery-powered tractor and Massey Ferguson's SB.1436DB double baler.

AGCO’s World Ag Expo exhibit highlights new innovations from Fendt and Massey Ferguson, including the North American debut of the Fendt e100 electric tractor shown here, designed for high efficiency and resource conservation.

"World Ag Expo is an ideal opportunity for AGCO to connect with attendees, and we're proud to showcase our brands' innovations and commitment to farmers," said Mike Long, AGCO Vice President, Marketing. "We're especially excited for farmers to learn more about our most innovative solutions, including electric tractors, 2026 AE50 award-winners and built-in warranty programs."

The Fendt exhibit will be highlighted by the North American debut of the Fendt e100 Vario. This compact, battery-powered tractor is designed for high efficiency and resource conservation, featuring a versatile electric drive that supports both traditional and electrified attachments. With the ability to fully charge in under five hours, the e100 Vario is practical for diverse applications, from farming to municipal tasks. Fendt will also showcase existing equipment lines, such as the Fendt 1000 Vario Gen4, a highly adaptable fixed-frame tractor; the Fendt 200 V/F/P Vario, tailored for vineyards, fruit plantations and special crops; and the Fendt Rogator® 900 Series applicator, the industry's only rear boom applicator with two-height adjustable clearance.

Massey Ferguson will highlight its newest advancements in dependable, straightforward equipment, now enhanced with intuitive, field-proven technology solutions like PTx™ FarmEngage™ fleet and farm management. The display will feature the MF 9S tractor, the Massey Ferguson compact utility product line up and Hesston by Massey Ferguson® hay equipment line, demonstrating the brand's commitment to delivering practical, high-performance equipment for every operation. Massey Ferguson will also introduce MF Always Running, an industry-leading built-in warranty program designed to provide predictable ownership, reduce risk and maximize uptime for today's farmers.

To learn more about AGCO's innovative brands and solutions, World Ag Expos attendees can stop by the company's expansive booth (#AGCO) at the front of the show grounds or visit AGCOcorp.com or QuinnCompany.com.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

