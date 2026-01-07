Critical industry awards recognize innovation and engineering excellence from AGCO's Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and PTx™ brands.

DULUTH, Ga., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced that its brands earned seven 2026 AE50 awards from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers (ASABE). The AE50 awards honor the most innovative new products and services in the industry, highlighting outstanding engineering achievements and market impact. AGCO's 2026 awards again span its Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and PTx™ brands, demonstrating sustained excellence across its product offerings and reinforcing the company's position as a top provider of farmer-driven solutions.

AGCO Brands Win Seven 2026 AE50 Awards Speed Speed Products from across AGCO’s popular brands won seven 2026 AE50 awards from ASABE, including (clockwise from top-left) Massey Ferguson’s SB.1436DB double-baler, Fendt’s 1000 Gen4 tractor, Precision Planting’s MiraSense, Fendt’s 800 Gen5 tractor, PTx Trimble’s OutRun Tillage autonomy kit, Radicle Agronomics’ MicroGlow, and Precision Planting’s SymphonyVision | Rate and SymphonyVision | Spot.

"AGCO continues to drive innovation that helps farmers succeed, and these AE50 awards highlight our brands' ongoing commitment to putting their needs first," said Eric Hansotia, AGCO Chairman, President and CEO.

AGCO's seven AE50 winners include the following products:

The Fendt 800 Gen5 tractor integrates power, efficiency and operator comfort in one machine. Its new 8.0-liter engine features in three models, ranging from 283 to 343 maximum horsepower (HP), paired with the VarioDrive™ continuously variable transmission (CVT) for optimal performance and fuel savings. Key features include VarioGrip™ tire inflation, a dual-pump hydraulic system with 101 gallons-per-minute flow and a maneuverable frame that is gentle on the soil. Industry-leading operator comfort features include the FendtONE™ operator station, ergonomic seating and UltraVision lighting for unprecedented visibility.

The Fendt 1000 Gen4 tractor delivers up to 550 HP with an updated 12.4-liter engine and VarioDrive CVT for smooth power and traction. Four models offer versatility, while VarioGrip reduces soil compaction. The redesigned cab adds ergonomic footrests, heated and ventilated massaging seats, and 360° UltraVision LED lighting. Advanced features support scalable autonomy, from implement automation to full grain cart and tillage autonomy with PTx OutRun™.

The Hesston by Massey Ferguson® SB.1436DB is the first OEM double small square baler, more than doubling efficiency by producing two bale rows per pass. Hay is split into uniform bales, with a shared density system and independent knotter trips for precise bale length. The SimplEbale™ system, which comes standard on every 1436, automates bale density and consistency, reduces manual input and increases reliability, resulting in greater output, uniform bales and easier handling regardless of crop conditions or operator variability.

PTx Trimble OutRun™ | Tillage is a retrofit autonomy kit for existing tractors that enables fully driverless tillage. Farmers can plan, control and monitor autonomous tillage via a smartphone app, allowing optimal fieldwork timing regardless of labor availability. The system expands OutRun autonomy beyond grain carts, introducing a new workflow and kit for monitoring tillage tools, supporting faster residue breakdown in fall and timely spring planting.

Precision Planting® MiraSense™ is an advanced optical seed sensor that uses optimized LEDs and firmware to accurately detect a wide range of seed sizes, eliminating the need to switch sensors between crops. Its dust rejection algorithm distinguishes seeds from dust, ensuring reliable data for farmers. MiraSense allows confident planting across diverse seed sizes, providing accurate seeding information and improving efficiency in the field.

Precision Planting's SymphonyVision™ | Rate and SymphonyVision™ | Spot enhance the SymphonyNozzle™ platform with camera-based technology for intelligent herbicide application. The Rate system adjusts herbicide output based on weed size and density, while the Spot system identifies crops versus weeds, turning nozzles off when no weeds are present to minimize chemical use. Integrated reporting in 20|20® and Panorama® provides detailed weed and crop maps plus field photos for scouting and future planning, supporting effective, variable-rate spraying.

Radicle Agronomics® MicroGlow™ is an automated nutrient analysis system within the Radicle Lab™ platform, delivering rapid, precise measurement of potassium, calcium and magnesium in soil samples. Using a plasma-based method to quantify elemental concentrations, MicroGlow eliminates manual errors through fully automated sample preparation, calibration and diagnostics. This high-speed, high-accuracy technology empowers agronomists and growers with same-day soil data for informed, timely fertility decisions.

