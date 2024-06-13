New service advances FarmerCore capabilities

DULUTH, Ga., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced the launch of AgRevolution's™ same-day delivery service for machinery parts. AgRevolution, an AGCO-owned, full-line agricultural equipment dealer operating in Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana, now offers farmers same-day delivery in as little as two hours for in-stock parts.

AGCO Dealership Launches Same-Day Parts Delivery Service

It is the next step in the dealer's implementation of FarmerCore, AGCO's global initiative to transform the customer experience by prioritizing on-farm service and sales support. Customers in the western Kentucky, southern Indiana and southern Illinois service area can place orders online or by calling their nearest AgRevolution location. In-stock parts will be delivered directly to the farm within between two and six hours from the order, depending on part size. Same-day delivery is possible because of AgRevolution's fleet of 30 mobile service trucks that provide on-farm maintenance and repairs.

"We're dedicated to providing an exceptional on-farm experience that takes our entire business directly to farmers, making them more productive and profitable," said Stacy Anthony, CEO, AgRevolution. "Implementing same-day parts delivery is central to our Farmer-First commitment as it enables us to minimize downtime for farmers who handle their own repairs as well as customers who call our expert technicians for support."

With its new parts delivery offering, AgRevolution illustrates how dealers can deliver on FarmerCore promises: the on-farm mindset, smart network coverage and digital engagement.

"FarmerCore puts dealers in closer proximity -- both onsite and online -- to farmers, creating a seamless purchase, service and support experience," said Stefan Caspari, AGCO Senior Vice President of Customer Success and Business Effectiveness. "As FarmerCore adoption expands, the integrated digital and physical elements will empower farmers to engage with AGCO dealers on terms of their choosing across the purchasing journey and product ownership lifecycle."

A growing number of AGCO dealerships in North and South America are deploying aspects of the FarmerCore program, including expanded mobile service fleets, alternative format outlets (e.g., parts-only stores) and digital tools to enhance customer support.

