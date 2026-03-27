AGCO Honors America's Farmers at the "Great American Agriculture Celebration" in Washington, D.C.

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AGCO Corporation

Mar 27, 2026, 14:25 ET

Iconic Fendt® golden tractor shines at White House event and celebrates farmers who feed the world.

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) senior leaders joined President Donald Trump, farmers, industry representatives and policymakers at the White House in Washington, D.C., today to recognize the essential role of agriculture in the United States and honor the American farmer. The gathering served as part of a broader observation of the 250th anniversary of American agriculture and highlighted the enduring contributions of those who feed the nation and the world.

As a global agricultural company with deep roots in U.S. farming, AGCO participated in the event to celebrate agriculture's legacy and its continued importance to the country's economy, communities and food system. AGCO Chairman, President and CEO Eric Hansotia attended the event alongside the now-iconic Fendt golden tractor, a visual symbol of innovation, customer commitment and pride in American agriculture.

"Moments like this are an opportunity to recognize farmers for what they do every day," said Hansotia. "For generations, American farmers have helped shape this nation, and AGCO is proud to stand with them as agriculture continues to evolve and lead us into the future."

AGCO's agricultural heritage spans nearly two centuries through its brands, beginning with the 1860 origins of Massey Ferguson® and extending today through Fendt® premium equipment and precision technology solutions from the company's newest brand, PTx™. That legacy reflects a long-standing commitment to helping farmers succeed through dependable machinery, advanced technology and customer-focused support.

The golden Fendt 1167 Vario® MT track tractor featured during the event was manufactured in Jackson, Minnesota, underscoring AGCO's U.S. manufacturing footprint and its investment in American workers. The tractor previously appeared on the National Mall during the Great American Farmers Market in 2025 and once again served as a visual tribute to farmers and modern agriculture during this week's celebration.

Finished in gold to reflect Fendt's Gold Star Customer Care program, the tractor represents the brand's focus on service, reliability and long-term customer relationships. Every Fendt product includes a three-year full warranty along with scheduled maintenance and inspections.

AGCO's participation in the event is part of its ongoing commitment to recognizing agriculture's role in shaping the nation's past, present and future. As the United States observes the 250th anniversary of American agriculture, AGCO continues to celebrate farmers whose work remains foundational to economic growth, food security and rural communities.

For more information, see https://www.fendt.com/us/products/tractors/fendt-gold-tractor

Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Vario are registered trademarks of AGCO. PTx is a trademark of AGCO.

About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™.  AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com

SOURCE AGCO Corporation

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