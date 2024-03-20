AGCO Names Nick Nelson 2023 NA Technician of the Year

Ag Technician from AGCO dealership Java Farm Supply in North Java, New York, captures title after a three-day competition that highlighted the skills and abilities of ag equipment professionals.

DULUTH, Ga., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, named Nick Nelson its 2023 Technician of the Year on March 1 in Hesston, Kansas. The award recognizes North American AGCO dealer technicians for their diagnostic and maintenance abilities, dedication to continuous learning, and customer service skills. Nelson of Java Farm Supply in North Java, New York, was awarded the 2023 title and a $5,000 grand prize after a three-day, hands-on competition against five other finalists nominated by AGCO dealerships across the US and Canada.

"Technician of the Year celebrates the dedicated professionals who help keep our farmers' equipment up and running." Post this Nick Nelson of Java Farm Supply in North Java, NY, was named AGCO’s 2023 Technician of the Year after a three-day competition at the company’s manufacturing facility in Hesston, Kansas.

"Congratulations to Nick Nelson and all our finalists for their outstanding performance during the Technician of the Year competition," said Ash Alt, Manager of Technical Training, North America. "We created this event to celebrate the oftentimes "un-sung" heroes at our dealerships – the dedicated technicians who help keep our farmers' equipment up and running. Each of the finalists exemplify the skills and values that Technician of the Year celebrates, and our farmers and dealers are fortunate to have these professionals representing them."

AGCO's portfolio includes many of agriculture's most popular equipment brands, including Fendt® and Massey Ferguson®, and their advanced technology requires the skills of highly trained professionals to maximize farmers' uptime and productivity. AGCO works closely with its dealership network and regional educational institutions to identify, encourage, and equip talented technicians. The Technician of the Year competition and a new associate degree program at Parkland College in Champaign, Illinois, are recent examples of these focused efforts.

"Winning this award means a lot to me and my dealership," said Nelson. "It's a chance for technicians to showcase all of our experience and passion for serving our farmers. I was surprised and honored to get nominated; it underscores the value that our dealerships place in our role. The competition was tough, I was up against the top six techs from North America and, deep down, everyone is a competitor and wants to win."

The competition included events that challenged participants' critical thinking skills, product knowledge, and mechanical and technical expertise. Six diagnostic scenarios measured contestants' ability to accurately diagnose the issue, make the necessary repair, and provide an exceptional, farmer-first customer experience. This year's event focused on Massey Ferguson wheeled tractors, but future events will likely include AGCO's other brands and product types. AGCO dealerships across North America will begin submitting nominations for the 2024 competition in October.

To learn more about AGCO's Technician of the Year competition, go to AGCOtechnician.com or contact your local AGCO dealer.

Fendt and Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO's full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation