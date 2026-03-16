AGCO Parts Shop B2B Digital Technology Team Wins 2026 Digital Engineering Award

The Digital Engineering Awards honor organizations that are redefining excellence in technology–enabled transformation. AGCO's award is part of the organization's distinguished "Digital Transformation of the Year" segment, and winning it positions the AGCO Parts Shop B2B Digital Technology Team among the world's leading digital innovators and acknowledges the platform's rapid evolution and its positive impact on dealer experiences.

AGCO Parts Shop B2B is a next-generation, unified digital platform designed to streamline and enhance the part-ordering experience for dealers worldwide. Built on advanced technology, it replaces previous AGCO Parts applications with a single, comprehensive environment that offers transparent processes, real-time order tracking, faster delivery and access to a broad product portfolio. Already deployed across the company's Europe, Middle East, Asia and Pacific regions, and planned for rollout in North America from October 2026 onward, the platform transforms the way dealers interact with AGCO's Parts business. The effort supports AGCO's broader Farmer First strategy by improving the dealer experience and ensuring critical parts are delivered quickly and efficiently to keep farmers operating.

"We are truly honored to receive this award, which recognizes AGCO's ongoing commitment to digital excellence and innovation," said Stefan Caspari, AGCO Senior Vice President, Customer Success and North America Ag. "This achievement reflects our teams' dedication and collaboration as we work to be the most farmer focused organization in the industry."

This award recognizes the strategic work carried out over the past year by the AGCO Parts Shop B2B Digital Technology Team. Through close collaboration with the AGCO Aftersales and Digital Transformation teams, AGCO has delivered a more reliable, intuitive and consistent experience for dealers, strengthening the company's overall digital ecosystem. The recognition underscores the teams' forward-looking vision, strong execution, effective cross-functional collaboration and the measurable business impact achieved through increased platform usage, improved order accuracy and more efficient processes.

As AGCO continues to accelerate its digital evolution, the award reinforces the company's commitment to design smarter processes and develop solutions that deliver meaningful value to dealers and customers. The achievement stands as an important milestone and a strong example of what can be accomplished through vision, teamwork and innovation.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation