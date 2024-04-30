AGCO Showcases Precision Ag Innovation at AEM's Celebration of Modern Ag on the National Mall in Washington, DC

DULUTH, Ga., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, will showcase innovative equipment from across its brands at the Association of Equipment Manufacturer's (AEM) Celebration of Modern Ag on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., on May 6-8, 2024. Farmer-focused solutions from AGCO's Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and Precision Planting® brands will be on display for policymakers and the public to learn more about the sustainable solutions that equipment manufacturers provide farmers around the world.

"Ag on the Mall is an ideal chance for policymakers and manufacturers to help farmers feed the world." Bill Hurley, AGCO Post this AGCO’s exhibit at AEM’s 2024 Celebration of Modern Ag on the National Mall will highlight many of the company’s award-winning products from across its brands including Massey Ferguson’s 500R sprayer, Fendt’s Momentum planter, and Precision Planting’s Radicle Agronomics soil sampling platform. Exhibits at the event will focus on precision ag solutions that are advancing sustainability in the world’s food production industry. AGCO’s exhibit at AEM’s 2024 Celebration of Modern Ag on the National Mall will highlight many of the company’s award-winning products from across its brands.

With a theme of "The Future of Food and Farming," the event celebrates America's equipment manufacturers, farmers, ranchers, and innovators, who are working together to increase food production in a sustainable manner. AGCO joins more than 20 participating AEM member companies that will showcase alternatively powered equipment, autonomous systems with live demonstrations and an array of other tools enabling the Ag industry to sustainably feed the world.

AGCO's exhibit features award-winning products and solutions from across its popular brands that focus on farmer needs and increasing yields in more resource-efficient ways. The display includes the Fendt Momentum® planter, Massey Ferguson's new 500R sprayer, the fuel-flexible AGCO Power™ CORE75 engine, and Precision Planting's Radicle Agronomics™ soil testing lab. Product experts will be on hand to describe each solution's purpose, capabilities and the critical benefits they bring to farmers and the world's food supply.

Bill Hurley, AGCO Vice President of Government Affairs and AEM Ag Chair, sees the event as a crucial educational opportunity for all participants. "The world's farmers face big challenges with rising populations, environmental concerns and regulatory requirements. Ag on the Mall provides an ideal chance for everyone – farmers, policymakers and manufacturers – to engage in meaningful dialogue that leads to programs and policies that help farmers achieve their mission of feeding the world."

AGCO's booth will be located on the National Mall at Ninth Street NW, between the Washington Monument and the U.S. Capitol.

Fendt, Massey Ferguson and Momentum are registered trademarks of AGCO. AGCO Power is a trademark of AGCO. Precision Planting is a registered trademark of Precision Planting LLC. Radicle Agronomics is a trademark of Precision Planting LLC.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About AEM

AEM is the North America-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 2.3 million jobs and contributes roughly $316 billion to the economy every year.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation