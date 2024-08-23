AGCO to Launch New Products and Display Farmer-Focused Solutions at 2024 Farm Progress Show

DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, will launch new products and highlight its many farmer-focused solutions at the 2024 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, on August 27-29. Alongside new tractors from its Fendt® and Massey Ferguson® brands, AGCO's exhibit will feature displays from PTx Trimble™, Precision Planting®, FarmerCore™ and a host of entertaining events throughout the show.

AGCO will introduce North American audiences to the Fendt 600 Vario Series tractor and the Massey Ferguson 9S Series tractor at its expansive 2024 Farm Progress Show exhibit. Many other new farmer-focused products, solutions, services and experiences will be displayed in the AGCO booth (#1002) and PTx booth (#1234).

Pre-Show Media Sneak Peek on Tuesday Morning

AGCO and its brands will kick off the 2024 Farm Progress Show with an exclusive preview for the media on Tuesday, August 27, from 7– 8 a.m. in booth 1002. Journalists will have the opportunity to get the early scoop on new solutions from AGCO's brands, interview product experts and leaders, climb aboard machinery and get photos and video before attendees enter the show. All media representatives are invited to join the AGCO team for interviews, coffee and breakfast.

Fendt Introduces the 600 Vario® Series Tractor, ErgoSteer™ and Fendt Lodge™

Fendt's exhibit will highlight the most recent addition to its family of tractors, the Fendt 600 Vario. A 2024 AE50 Award winner, the 600 Vario is an uncompromising all-arounder, perfect for any task on the farm, from 140 to 240 hp. Fendt's exhibit will also showcase new Farmer-First technology such as ErgoSteer, a joystick steering retrofit solution for the Fendt 500 through 1000 Vario wheel tractors; AutoDock™, the first automatic system for connecting and disconnecting headers from the IDEAL® combine; Fendt's agronomically-advanced Momentum® planter and the revolutionary Rogator® 900 Series sprayer. Attendees will also learn more about the Fendt Lodge, the brand's new home in North America, and gain firsthand experience with simulators in the fully updated Fendt Mobile Experience Center.

Massey Ferguson Launches the 9S Series Tractor

Massey Ferguson will introduce attendees to the 9S Series tractor, which allows farmers to achieve a better cost per hour for a lower total cost of ownership. The MF 9S Series delivers industry-leading fluid efficiencies and high-level cab comfort. It boasts intuitive, field-proven technology that reduces labor costs and provides superior dependability that allows farmers to complete fieldwork in the optimum window.

FarmerCore Exhibits Mobile Service Truck

AGCO's FarmerCore exhibit will highlight how this transformative initiative delivers a next-generation farmer and dealer experience. The end-to-end distribution model consists of three pillars that help create a seamless ownership experience for farmers to become more profitable, productive and sustainable: the on-farm mindset, smart network coverage and digital engagement. Attendees will learn about the tools and approaches that put dealers in closer proximity – onsite and online – to farmers and how FarmerCore is implemented in close collaboration with AGCO's global dealer network. A fully equipped, mobile on-farm service truck will be onsite to showcase the many tools and resources that can benefit farmers.

Precision Planting Displays Retrofit Solutions and Radicle Agronomics in Booth 1234

Precision Planting is a leading source of agriculture technologies for every season, creating retrofit products that upgrade a farmer's existing planter, air seeder, drill, sprayer, liquid fertilizer applicator, dry fertilizer applicator and combine to maximize the performance of their equipment. Featured in booth #1234 will be Radicle Agronomics™, a suite of soil sampling and analysis tools that are the first industry upgrades to this process in nearly a century; SymphonyNozzle™, a sprayer upgrade that offers independent control of rate and pressure; and the CornerStone™ Planting System, a complete planter upgrade to an existing planter bar. See a selection of products across the growing seasons under one roof.

PTx Trimble: Meet AGCO's Newest Brand in Booth 1234

Farm Progress 2024 is the first North American trade show for PTx Trimble, the joint venture launched earlier this year by AGCO and Trimble Agriculture. Attendees can visit booth #1234 to learn more about the company's vision and to hear the latest about PTx Trimble's commitment to mixed fleet, retrofit precision ag and autonomous technologies. Attendees can also see and demo the company's new OutRun™ autonomous grain cart solution at the PTx Trimble Ride and Drive site. While at the demo, growers can learn about beta testing opportunities for the OutRun retrofit kit, prior to wider availability in 2025.

GSI® Showcases Smart Grain Management and New Dryer

GSI's exhibit will feature Smart Grain Management tools GrainVue™ and GSI Connect™, VersaLoop™, and the brand's conditioning portfolio - including the new mixed flow dryer. GrainVue allows farmers to eliminate the guesswork and leverage the latest digital cable technology to easily monitor and manage their stored grain. The GSI Connect app allows farmers to remotely monitor and manage their dryer from anywhere. GSI's newest product, the mixed flow dryer, completes the brand's dryer lineup and provides for a full array of dryers to accommodate any operation's needs. (Note: On July 25, AGCO announced a definitive agreement to sell its Grain & Protein business, which will include GSI.)

Additional Events throughout the Booth

AGCO's booth will be filled with activities, as special events and displays will entertain and interest attendees of all ages. Scheduled appearances with personalities from Acres TV, AgPhD, Brian's Farming Videos, Chronicles of Kayla and Xtreme Ag will take place on the booth's center stages throughout FPS (see Scheduled Events on AGCO's FPS page for details). Anthony Troyer's NHRA drag car will be on display for race enthusiasts. The Fendt Lodge will host a fire pit and marshmallow roast daily at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. for youngsters. And future ag technicians aged 14-21 can complete head-to-head for prizes in the Pit Stop Challenge!

To learn more about AGCO's innovative brands, visit AGCOcorp.com or stop by the booths at the 2024 Farm Progress Show on August 27-29: AGCO in Booth 1002 and PTx / Precision Planting / PTx Trimble in Booth 1234.

