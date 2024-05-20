AGCO to Present at the 2024 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

DULUTH, Ga., May 20, 2024  /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation, (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announced today that it will participate in the 2024 J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 22, 2024. The conference will include a fireside chat with Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the "Events" section of the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.agcocorp.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards for 12 months.

About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

