AGCO to Present at the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) today announced that it will participate in the Raymond James 47th Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 2, 2026. The conference will include a fireside chat with Damon Audia, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, at 9:50 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the "Events" section of the company's Investor Relations website at https://investors.agcocorp.com/events-and-presentations/upcoming-events. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterward for 12 months.

