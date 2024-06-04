AGCO Welcomes Parallel Ag's Merger with A.C. McCartney Equipment Dealership in Illinois

DULUTH, Ga., June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology today welcomed the announcement of Parallel Ag's merger with the A.C. McCartney Equipment dealership in Illinois, including all five of its locations in Carthage, Durand, Fulton, Mt. Sterling and Wataga. All Illinois locations will continue to operate under the A.C. McCartney Equipment name and maintain existing leadership and staff for seamless continuity of sales and services to customers. The merger will provide AGCO's full lineup of popular brands and equipment, including Fendt® and Massey Ferguson®, throughout the company's Illinois, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas territories.

"We're extremely excited to work with the team at A.C. McCartney to serve our customers in Illinois and beyond," said Shawn Skaggs, Parallel Ag President and CEO. "Our combined resources and experience will give us the ability to offer even more benefits and services to our farmers."

"Parallel Ag's merger with A.C. McCartney Equipment combines two historic AGCO dealerships that have deep commitment to their farmers and communities," said Ruchir Patel, AGCO VP, Global Distribution Management. "The shared talents and strengths of their teams creates a stronger farmer-focused partner for growers in their areas."

"We are excited to join the Parallel Ag family," said Woody McCartney, President of A.C. McCartney Equipment. "Their values and resources align perfectly with ours, and I am confident they are the best partner for our customers and our employees."

AGCO embarked on an ambitious growth plan in North America in 2022 to transform and expand its North American dealership network to meet growing farmer demand and ensure comprehensive access and superior customer experiences of its brands and services. Recent dealership news in Colorado, Idaho, southern Illinois and Indiana are part of that strategy. Today's announcement regarding Parallel Ag's merger with A.C. McCartney is a key component of AGCO's plan to meet those goals and deliver access to its well-known products and services to Illinois farmers.

For more information, go to parallelag.com and acmccartney.com.

