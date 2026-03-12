AGCO Welcomes Ritchie Implement as New Full-Line Production Ag Dealer in Southwest Wisconsin

New dealership to provide Wisconsin farmers access to Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and PTx™ product lines, as well as on-farm service and support through AGCO's innovative FarmerCore™ model.

DULUTH, Ga., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) today announced the addition of Ritchie Implement as a new authorized AGCO dealership serving farmers across southwest Wisconsin, effective April 1, 2026. The dealer will operate a full–service location in Barneveld, Wisconsin, along with a parts and service location in Lancaster, Wisconsin, supporting customers across Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Lafayette, and Sauk counties. Ritchie Implement will provide sales, parts and service for AGCO's full-line of production agriculture equipment and technology from its popular Fendt®, Massey Ferguson® and PTx™ brands.

AGCO welcomes Ritchie Implement as a new authorized full-line production agriculture dealer serving southwest Wisconsin. The partnership expands farmer access to Fendt, Massey Ferguson and PTx products, backed by local expertise, parts, service and on-farm support through AGCO’s FarmerCore model.

"Adding Ritchie Implement strengthens our ability to support farmers in a highly productive region that depends on reliable access to equipment, parts and service," said Nicole D'Amour, AGCO Senior Manager, Distribution Management. "Ritchie Implement has a strong reputation in southwest Wisconsin, and their investment in both full-line capabilities and FarmerCore-aligned service reinforces our commitment to meeting farmers where they are and keeping them productive throughout the season."

The Lancaster location will operate as part of AGCO's FarmerCore™ strategy, utilizing a hub-and-spoke model that combines streamlined locations with expanded on-farm support. Ritchie Implement also plans to deploy dedicated service trucks to provide on-farm maintenance and repair across its territory, further improving uptime and convenience for local farmers.

"Ritchie Implement is thrilled to become part of AGCO's dealership network. This strategic expansion allows us to better serve our growing customer base in southern Wisconsin and beyond. By integrating AGCO's industry-leading equipment into our portfolio, we are taking a major step toward our goal of being the premier farm equipment destination in southern Wisconsin and the surrounding regions," said Ron Ritchie, President of Ritchie Implement.

AGCO continues to expand and optimize its North American dealer network to ensure farmers have consistent access to the company's popular brands and services. The addition of Ritchie Implement reflects AGCO's ongoing focus on strengthening coverage in key agricultural regions and supporting long-term customer success.

Fendt and Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO. FarmerCore and PTx are trademarks of AGCO.

