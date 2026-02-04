AGCO's Brands to Exhibit Full Range of Solutions at National Farm Machinery Show

Fendt, Massey Ferguson and PTx displays will include products and solutions that improve entire farming operations.

DULUTH, Ga., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, will again team up with AgRevolution™, the company's dealership network in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio, for an expansive exhibit of its Fendt® and Massey Ferguson® brands at the 2026 National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky, on February 11-14. Coupled with a separate full display from its PTx™ brand, AGCO's cumulative exhibit will highlight farmer-focused products and solutions from across its entire North American solutions range.

AGCO returns to the National Farm Machinery Show with a full showcase from Fendt, Massey Ferguson and PTx, alongside its AgRevolution dealership. Attendees can explore autonomous solutions, smart equipment and farmer focused technologies designed to improve every part of their operation.

"National Farm Machinery Show attendees will gain a deeper understanding of how Fendt, Massey Ferguson, PTx and AgRevolution work together to improve every part of their operation," said Mike Long, AGCO Vice President, Marketing. "Our full exhibit offers hands–on learning across equipment, autonomy and data solutions that help farmers make confident decisions and achieve better results."

The Fendt exhibit will highlight its latest advancements in autonomous technology, award-winning machinery and personalized customer support. Fendt's booth will showcase the Fendt 1000 Vario® Gen4 Tractor, fully equipped with PTx OutRun™ grain cart and tillage automation solutions. This integration enables fully autonomous operation, offering farmers unparalleled precision and efficiency in the field. Also on display will be Fendt's Gold Star Customer Care Program, which provides comprehensive warranty coverage, scheduled maintenance and expert service to ensure maximum uptime and peace of mind. Attendees will get a sneak peek at updates to the IDEAL® combine, including innovations in cleaning performance and automation.

Massey Ferguson will highlight its newest advancements in dependable, straightforward equipment, now enhanced with intuitive, field–proven technology solutions like PTx FarmEngage™. The display will feature the MF 9S tractor alongside the 500R sprayer, planter and compact utility lineup, demonstrating the brand's commitment to delivering practical, high–performance equipment for every operation. Massey Ferguson will also introduce MF Always Running, an industry–leading built–in warranty program designed to provide predictable ownership, reduce risk and maximize uptime for today's farmers.

The PTx exhibit will feature innovative products from both the Precision Planting® and the PTx Trimble™ brands. New product highlights will be those announced at the brand's recent Winter Conference: Precision Planting ArrowTube™, a seed orientation device and Precision Planting SymphonyVision™ | Duo, an intelligent spraying system that allows broadcast and targeted spray in a single pass. Also on display will be PTx Trimble OutRun™, a retrofit autonomy system to enhance field efficiency. Experts from PTx will be on hand to have consultative conversations with growers about improvements they can make in their operation in 2026 to see yield, economic, and efficiency gains. For more information, visit precisionplanting.com and ptxtrimble.com

To learn more about AGCO's innovative brands, stop by booths 4060 and 7801 at the National Farm Machinery Show on February 11-14, or visit AGCOcorp.com, AgRev.com, PrecisionPlanting.com and PTxTrimble.com.

Fendt, IDEAL, Massey Ferguson, Vario are registered trademarks of AGCO. FarmENGAGE, OutRun, PTx and PTx Trimble are trademarks of AGCO. Precision Planting is a registered trademark of Precision Planting, LLC. ArrowTube and SymphonyVision are trademarks of Precision Planting, LLC.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including leading brands Fendt®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.7 billion in 2024. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

SOURCE AGCO Corporation