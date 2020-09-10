AGC's Curved Large Cover Glass for Car-mounted Displays Used in New 2021 Cadillac Escalade

TOKYO, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Inc., based in Tokyo, has announced that its curved large cover glass for car-mounted displays has been used in Cadillac's Luxury SUV, the new 2021 Escalade model.

AGC's product comprises Dragontrail (TM), a type of specialty glass highly receptive to chemical strengthening that has been enhanced with chemical reinforcement treatment, optical thin coating, decorative printing, and curved shaping. It has been used as the protective surface glass for the industry's first curved P-OLED (Plastic OLED) display supplied by LG Electronics and LG Display, LG's display maker which started mass production of P-OLED earlier this year.

The new 2021 Cadillac Escalade features the first-ever curved OLED display in a mass-production vehicle. This innovatively designed display comprises three separate screens, which show various kinds of information for drivers such as meter cluster information, navigation content, and infotainment. Also, two pieces of AGC's curved cover glass for car-mounted displays help to integrate these three screens as a one-piece 38-inch huge display system, and dedicated to the high-quality and advanced interior design for the new Cadillac Escalade.

Due to AGC's unique design and evaluation process, its curved cover glass for car-mounted displays ensures the level of safety expected from an in-vehicle material, and also realizes its maximum glass strength and shape stability for a long period with low load stress for both the display panel and glass itself by being molded under a unique bending process. Furthermore, it plays a key role in improving both the high level of viewing clarity and non-stress usability of touch function through proprietary coating and decorative printing technologies covered by multiple patents.

Under its "AGC plus" management policy, the AGC Group has made a commitment to create products that add various pluses for stakeholders. Pluses for society include "safety," "security" and "comfort," while pluses for customers include "new value" and "functionality." As a leading company with top market share of car-mounted display cover glass, AGC is dedicated to pursuing technological innovations that allow it to continue providing products that add new value and exceed customers' expectations.

