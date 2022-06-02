Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market Size to Grow by USD 7.92 billion | High Prevalence of AMD to Drive Growth | Technavio

Request Latest Sample Report for additional highlights related to the growth of the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Mdarket 2021-2025: Scope

The age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market report covers the following areas:

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, Amgen Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Outlook Therapeutics Inc., and Reliance Industries Ltd. are among some of the major market participants.

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Type

Wet AMD: The wet AMD segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. People who have wet AMD can see a dark spot in the center of their vision due to blood or fluid under the macula. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing use of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors, which are largely used for the treatment of wet AMD.

Dry AMD

Geography

North America : North America will account for 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The aging baby boomer population will drive the growth of the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market in North America during the forecast period.

Europe

Asia

ROW

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market vendors

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.80 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, Amgen Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Outlook Therapeutics Inc., and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

