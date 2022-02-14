Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics to Grow by USD 7.92 Bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The high prevalence of AMD is one of the key market drivers. This is attributed to the presence of high-risk factors for developing the condition. Risk factors such as aging, smoking, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are the major contributors to the development of AMD. The prevalence rate of wet AMD is 10%-15% and that of dry AMD is around 85%-90%. Despite the high prevalence, no approved therapies are available in the market for the treatment of dry AMD. The high prevalence, along with the significant unmet medical need of dry AMD, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

However, factors such as lack of approved therapies for dry AMD will challenge market growth. The lack of approved therapies for AMD has compelled pharmaceutical companies to actively investigate new drugs for the treatment of the condition. Companies are entering into collaborations, which will improve the development process and raise investments in research activities. For instance, in October 2020, Gemini Therapeutics and FS Development Corp. entered into a merger agreement. This agreement will help in the development of advanced treatments or therapeutics for AMD. Such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

Market Segmentation

By type, the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market report is segmented into wet AMD and dry AMD. The wet AMD segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. People with wet AMD can see a dark spot in the center of their vision due to blood or fluid under the macula. It impacts approximately 1.1 million people in the US and is a leading cause of blindness in people aged 60 and above. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by the increasing use of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors, which are largely used for the treatment of wet AMD.

By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market in North America.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned



Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Allegro Ophthalmics LLC



Amgen Inc.



Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Bausch Health Companies Inc.



Bayer AG



F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.



Novartis AG



Outlook Therapeutics Inc.



Reliance Industries Ltd.

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

Stem Cell Banking Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Microbial Products Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.96% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 7.92 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 10.80 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, Amgen Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Outlook Therapeutics Inc., and Reliance Industries Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Wet AMD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dry AMD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Allegro Ophthalmics LLC

Amgen Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Novartis AG

Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Reliance Industries Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:[email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio