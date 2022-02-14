Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics to Grow by USD 7.92 Bn | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Feb 14, 2022, 08:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market by Type (Wet AMD and Dry AMD) and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 7.92 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
- Market Driver
- Market Challenges
The high prevalence of AMD is one of the key market drivers. This is attributed to the presence of high-risk factors for developing the condition. Risk factors such as aging, smoking, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure are the major contributors to the development of AMD. The prevalence rate of wet AMD is 10%-15% and that of dry AMD is around 85%-90%. Despite the high prevalence, no approved therapies are available in the market for the treatment of dry AMD. The high prevalence, along with the significant unmet medical need of dry AMD, is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
However, factors such as lack of approved therapies for dry AMD will challenge market growth. The lack of approved therapies for AMD has compelled pharmaceutical companies to actively investigate new drugs for the treatment of the condition. Companies are entering into collaborations, which will improve the development process and raise investments in research activities. For instance, in October 2020, Gemini Therapeutics and FS Development Corp. entered into a merger agreement. This agreement will help in the development of advanced treatments or therapeutics for AMD. Such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By type, the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market report is segmented into wet AMD and dry AMD. The wet AMD segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. People with wet AMD can see a dark spot in the center of their vision due to blood or fluid under the macula. It impacts approximately 1.1 million people in the US and is a leading cause of blindness in people aged 60 and above. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by the increasing use of vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitors, which are largely used for the treatment of wet AMD.
By geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. North America will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key countries for the age-related macular degeneration (AMD) therapeutics market in North America.
Some Companies Mentioned
- Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Allegro Ophthalmics LLC
- Amgen Inc.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Bayer AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Therapeutics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.96%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 7.92 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
10.80
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW
Performing market contribution
North America at 40%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegro Ophthalmics LLC, Amgen Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Outlook Therapeutics Inc., and Reliance Industries Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Wet AMD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dry AMD - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Allegro Ophthalmics LLC
- Amgen Inc.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bausch Health Companies Inc.
- Bayer AG
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Novartis AG
- Outlook Therapeutics Inc.
- Reliance Industries Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
