Age Safe® America Launches Home Safety Assessment App and the First Standardized Home Safety Score

A new mobile app and the Age Safe® Home Score™ give insurers, clinicians, home-services professionals, aging service providers, and families a common 0-to-100 measure of residential safety, exclusive to certified Senior Home Safety Specialist® (SHSS) professionals.

LOS GATOS, Calif., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Age Safe® America today launched its mobile assessment app and the Age Safe® Home Score™, the first standardized 0-to-100 home safety score for aging in place. The app gives aging service providers, families, clinicians, insurers, home-services and real-estate professionals a common, measurable metric. It also gives certified assessors a faster way to conduct and document evaluations.

Falls are the leading cause of injury-related hospitalization for older adults, costing Medicare, insurers, and families more than $80 billion a year. About 80% happen at home. Decades of research show home modifications reduce them. Yet no standardized score for home safety has existed.

The app replaces hours of paper checklists and hand-written reports with a single guided workflow. Assessors apply their clinical judgment to select recommendations from a structured library, and the app automatically rolls each selection into the Home Score, a projected post-improvement score, and a client report delivered on the spot.

The 240-point assessment draws on decades of published research and validated clinical frameworks. Age Safe's algorithm turns that evidence into a standardized measure, so the same home gets the same score no matter who assesses it.

A home-health occupational therapist, a certified remodeler, and a fire-department officer would all arrive at the same Home Score for the same home. That makes outcomes comparable across clients, organizations, and geographies, similar to how Energy Star works for home efficiency.

"Falls put more older adults in the hospital than anything else, and most of those falls happen at home. The industry hasn't had a consistent way to measure home safety. We're trying to do for home safety what FICO did for credit, so families, payers, and the workforce all have a common number to plan against."

Dan Davenport, CEO, Age Safe® America

The Age Safe app and Home Score serve businesses, agencies, and entrepreneurs across the aging-in-place community: payers funding care (Medicare Advantage, MCOs, PACE, long-term care insurers); clinical and care delivery (home health, hospice, senior living, case management); government and public safety (Area Agencies on Aging, VA, fire and EMS); home services (inspectors, remodelers, aging-in-place contractors); and family-advisory professions (real estate, reverse mortgage, senior move).

The app is live today for all certified SHSS professionals.

About Age Safe® America

Since 2015, Age Safe® America has trained, credentialed, and connected the professionals who make older adults' homes safer for aging in place. The Senior Home Safety Specialist® (SHSS) certification is CE-approved by AOTA, NACCM, NAHB, ASHI, and InterNACHI, and has been earned by professionals across more than 60 occupations. Age Safe® America also operates the public Age Safe® Directory at AgeSafeDirectory.com.

Contact: [email protected] • (877) 357-7233

SOURCE Age Safe America