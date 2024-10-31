Aged to Perfection: Crown Royal Launches Iconic Reserve Offering with 12-Year Age Statement

Introducing Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years Blended Canadian Whisky: a Celebration of Time, Patience and the Art of Masterful Blending

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning Canadian whisky brand Crown Royal ushers in a new Reserve offering with the introduction of Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years Blended Canadian Whisky. A patiently aged blend, this remarkable new expression is a showcase in craftsmanship in the growing Crown Royal portfolio, with each barrel hand-selected by master blenders and aged for a minimum of 12 years.

The new Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years continues to be an approachable yet elevated offering, highlighting the artistry and dedication that define Crown Royal. With richer depth, bolder flavor and delicious complexity, this refined whisky sets a new standard for Crown Royal Reserve and is a reflection of the incredible things to come to those who put in the time.

"Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years stays true to the tradition of the original Crown Royal Reserve offering while elevating the flavor profile with more pronounced fruity notes," said Mark Balkenende, Master Blender at Crown Royal. "This expression enhances what makes Reserve unique within the Crown Royal portfolio, now featuring the exciting addition of an age statement that provides a more elevated experience for our consumers."

Whisky drinkers and new fans of the category can expect even bolder and more complex flavor with the new Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years, with more notes of baking spices on the palate and more fruit flavor in the blend, balanced with light notes of vanilla. The tasting experience culminates with a lingering, warm finish, complemented with notes of cinnamon.

"Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years represents our commitment to delivering exceptional quality without compromise," said James Valdes, Director, Crown Royal. "With this new expression, we've enhanced our Reserve line with an age statement that reflects the craftsmanship and character of the whisky. It's a testament to our dedication to innovation, providing whisky enthusiasts with an approachable yet elevated experience."

With an ABV of 40%, Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years is best enjoyed neat or on the rocks. Beginning this month, consumers can find the new Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years offering transitioning onto shelves at a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750ml bottle.

For more information about Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years and to explore the full Crown Royal portfolio, please visit crownroyal.com.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by the King and Queen of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth and elegant flavor was an exceptionally generous gift fit for royalty. Its gift-worthy presentation reflects its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

